Pinellas County: Everything to know, so far, about Hurricane Milton preparations

Pinellas County officials are closely monitoring Hurricane Milton’s current conditions, projected path and potential impacts.

The county has issued mandatory evacuation orders for long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and hospitals located in evacuation zones A, B and C. There are six hospitals, 25 nursing homes and 44 assisted living facilities under the mandatory evacuation order, applying to about 6,600 patients.

The county has issued voluntary evacuation orders for residents in zones A, B and C and for those who live in mobile homes. The voluntary evacuation order encourages residents to get to higher ground and safe structures outside of zone C. Mandatory evacuations may begin Monday. If mandatory evacuations are ordered, the county will open emergency shelters.

Pinellas County schools are closed through Wednesday, and they will accommodate shelters if they are needed.

Under Hurricane Milton’s current projected path and strength, Pinellas County could experience life-threatening storm surge, localized flooding and hurricane-force winds. But the strength and impact depend on where the storm makes landfall, which is expected Wednesday.

The current projections note a high level of uncertainty on the exact landfall location, as other variables contributing to the path are at play. Areas immediately surrounding the eye wall at landfall and areas to the south of the eye will experience the strongest storm surge.

Closures

All Pinellas County government offices, including the Clerk of Court, Property Appraiser and Tax Collector, will be closed through Wednesday.

Pinellas County parks are also closed through Wednesday.

The Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections will be open to the public on Monday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., but will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Disaster Recovery Center the county had planned to open Monday at the Florida Botanical Gardens has been postponed.

Pinellas County schools are closed through Wednesday.

Preparedness

The County Information Center (CIC) is open for resident questions at 727-464-4333. An online chat tool is available for residents who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The county, per the Division of Emergency Management, has opened its solid waste disposal facility at the 34th Street gate for storm debris drop off. Fees for drop-off have been waived and the site will be open 24/7 until operations shut down due to Hurricane Milton storm conditions.

Additional debris collection information is available here.

Sandbag distribution sites are open for unincorporated county residents at John Chestnut Park at 2200 East Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at Walsingham Park at 12615 102nd Ave. in Seminole from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The county will issue updates on its disaster.pinellas.gov site, and via its Alert Pinellas and Ready Pinellas services, as well as on Facebook and X, under the handle @PinellasGov on both. Residents may also search the hashtag, #PCMilton.

Residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas notifications at disaster.pinellas.gov, and can download the Ready Pinellas app in the app store or on Google Play.

Residents should know their evacuation zone, which can be checked online at the county’s disaster page, or through the Ready Pinellas app. Residents may also call 727-464-3800.

Residents who own electric vehicles should move them to higher ground, as they present a fire hazard if in contact with floodwater. Anything with a lithium-ion battery, such as golf cards, e-bikes and e-scooters, are also at risk of igniting.