The Fall 2024 edition of INFLUENCE Magazine is here, just in time to hunker down … again

This edition of INFLUENCE Magazine is unexpectedly — and tragically — timely.

Many of us Floridians just experienced one of the most harrowing experiences of our lives, if not the most. Catastrophic flooding has obliterated entire homes, swept boats out to sea (or into neighbors’ yards), turned cars into boats and homes into infernos.

One of the hardest-hit areas in the Big Bend saw entire towns wiped out by Category 4 force winds.

As I write this, I’m preparing yet again for what may or may not be a direct hit to our beloved and beleaguered Tampa Bay area.

This edition features the Great Communicators—people whose job is to provide information and create communication strategies on behalf of clients, local governments, nonprofits or the media—and the theme is “always on.”

READ THE LATEST EDITION OF INFLUENCE MAGAZINE BY CLICKING HERE

That’s because, as Great Communicators in various parts of The Process, these honorees answer the call of duty whenever and wherever. And here’s a case in point.

As Floridians were preparing to evacuate for Helene, I spoke with one of our honorees, who told me they were evacuating with three things: their family, their gun and their Starlink. That third item is necessary in the world of communication strategy because it provides connectivity even when the power goes out, when phones go dead, or when the internet fails. That means they were bringing along the Elon Musk-created gadget to keep their family safe, keep in touch with clients and ensure work still got done.

It’s a perfect example of the “always on” that dominates The Process.

None of this year’s Great Communicators, nor any who have earned the honor in the past or will in the future, work banker’s hours. So we set out to illustrate each honoree’s “always on” with creative photo shoots meant to highlight how when duty calls, you answer, even if it’s at a kid’s baseball game, high tea in London, or on the golf course.

While I think these are some of the best images we’ve ever featured in INFLUENCE Magazine because they are so real, I also think this year’s theme effectively captures how, despite herculean efforts to serve clients, organizations and/or people constantly, these Great Communicators are also striking an essential balance between work and personal life. Sometimes, they’re so good at it that the two areas merge. After all, most in The Process spend so much time with colleagues that they become just like family.

READ THE LATEST EDITION OF INFLUENCE MAGAZINE BY CLICKING HERE

In this edition, you’ll also find many important features, including a sit-down with Simone Marstiller, one of my favorite people in The Process, and probably one of yours, too. The profile catalogs her fascinating story of finding success in a highly competitive and driven field, and it sets an example for future leaders in Tallahassee.

We also feature efforts to bring film incentives back to Jacksonville — a perennial debate if ever there was one — and how one communications pro trekked to the roof of Africa and then made a documentary about it (talk about always on!).

We also have a new cohort for our fun “Fourth Floor Files,” where we learn a bit about the people who, often from behind the scenes, make The Process work. We learn about their Session traditions, favorite swear words, post-Session guilty pleasures, and more.

There is also a rundown of recent shifts among Tallahassee-centric staffers, from promotions to new gigs.

Our Great Communicators list is in no particular order. Each offered personal tales of striking that elusive work/life balance, how they learned to be great communicators and other interesting tidbits you’ll want to read about. That includes Max and Adam Goodman, brothers who work separately but who both shared stories of how their father — himself an ace communicator — shaped their professional strategies.

The Florida Politics and INFLUENCE Magazine team is already hard at work for our highly anticipated biannual special feature — INFLUENCE 150, a rundown of the most influential people in Florida Politics. You can already submit nominations to [email protected].

In the meantime, I hope you will join Michelle, Ella, and me in looking to the horizon for all the possibilities that adversity brings. Our prayers are with those recovering, and our hope for the future is bright. After all, the sense of community and hospitality that emerges after any tragedy is always inspiring, and Helene has not been any different.

Let’s also hope that Milton realizes his stapler isn’t here.

READ THE LATEST EDITION OF INFLUENCE MAGAZINE BY CLICKING HERE