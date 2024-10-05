Pinellas County to open sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Milton, forecast to become a hurricane

Residents in unincorporated Pinellas County can begin gathering sandbags Sunday to protect property from possible flooding as Tropical Storm Milton heads toward the Florida Peninsula.

The storm is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall mid-week next week, possibly a major hurricane. As of Saturday evening, the storm’s track had the Tampa Bay area squarely within the cone of uncertainty, though forecasters note it is too early to predict where exact landfall will be.

Still, residents may want to prepare early in case the storm makes landfall in the Pinellas County area. Sandbags will be available at two locations beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The locations opening will be at John Chestnut Park, located at 2200 East Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, and Walsingham Park, located at 12615 102nd Ave. in Seminole. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel to fill bags.

Residents who still have sandbags from Hurricane Helene are encouraged to reuse them.

County officials remind residents that sandbags are only effective in slow moving water that is no more than 15-inches deep.

Landfall is expected somewhere along the Florida Gulf coast on Wednesday. The storm is currently located off the coast of Mexico and is heading northeast through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The current storm projections have Milton strengthening into a hurricane early Monday.

More information about storm preparedness is online.