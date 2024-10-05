October 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Pinellas County to open sandbag locations ahead of Tropical Storm Milton, forecast to become a hurricane
Manatee County gets ahead of the storm with an emergency declaration.

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 5, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Joe Biden mostly missing from Kamala Harris campaign. Why?

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

How the Butler shooting changed Donald Trump’s campaign

APoliticalHeadlines

Another hurricane headed to Florida? Storm brews in Gulf

Sandbag Location Sign On Corner
Already battered by Hurricane Helene, low-lying and coastal residents may want to start preparing early.

Residents in unincorporated Pinellas County can begin gathering sandbags Sunday to protect property from possible flooding as Tropical Storm Milton heads toward the Florida Peninsula.

The storm is forecast to be a hurricane when it makes landfall mid-week next week, possibly a major hurricane. As of Saturday evening, the storm’s track had the Tampa Bay area squarely within the cone of uncertainty, though forecasters note it is too early to predict where exact landfall will be. 

Still, residents may want to prepare early in case the storm makes landfall in the Pinellas County area. Sandbags will be available at two locations beginning Sunday, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The locations opening will be at John Chestnut Park, located at 2200 East Lake Rd. in Palm Harbor, and Walsingham Park, located at 12615 102nd Ave. in Seminole. Residents are encouraged to bring their own shovel to fill bags. 

Residents who still have sandbags from Hurricane Helene are encouraged to reuse them. 

County officials remind residents that sandbags are only effective in slow moving water that is no more than 15-inches deep. 

Landfall is expected somewhere along the Florida Gulf coast on Wednesday. The storm is currently located off the coast of Mexico and is heading northeast through the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida. The current storm projections have Milton strengthening into a hurricane early Monday. 

More information about storm preparedness is online.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJoe Biden mostly missing from Kamala Harris campaign. Why?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories