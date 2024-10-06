Tampa Bay Buccaneers among most affordable NFL franchises for fans to support

When it comes to supporting NFL teams, “cheap” is not usually a word you think of when factoring in the prices of tickets, concessions and parking, much less other swag like hats and jerseys.

But a new study conducted by Rainbet, a cryptocurrency wagering website, has come up with a ranking of the most affordable football teams in the country. Outside of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Florida NFL teams can be a notable drain on your bank account.

According to the Rainbet ranking, the Bucs ranked seventh in the league for most affordable teams out of the 32 franchises in the NFL. No other Florida NFL team was in the top 10, with the Jacksonville Jaguars ranked 17th and the Miami Dolphins ranked 23rd.

The Rainbet study used 18 factors to come up with an overall index score, factoring in prices on items like jerseys, caps, hot dogs, beer and tickets for each NFL team. They used a scale with a maximum score of 100, where a higher score means the franchise is more affordable for fans.

Lucky for Tampa Bay fans, the Buccaneers are among the least expensive to support in the NFL, with an affordability score of 63.1. The price of tickets at Raymond James Stadium is one affordable element for Bucs fans.

“The average price to get through the door at a Buccaneers home game is a flat $100, with the cheapest available home game ticket all season $50,” the Rainbet.com analysis concluded.

But Bucs fans should eat up before they go to the game because stadium concession prices are not cheap. In fact, food at a Tampa Bay game is among the most expensive in the league.

“Hungry football fans will be dismayed to hear they’ll have to shell out $8 for a hot dog, among the most expensive in this listing,” the study found.

The most affordable team for fans to support in the NFL is the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards’ overall affordability index score was a 78.2 out of 100.

“The home game ticket average lowest price (or the average price to ‘get through the door’) is $75.67, and the cheapest available ticket all season was $32,” the study found.

“Fans of the Phoenix-based team can find men’s jerseys for an average price of $119.63, while women’s jerseys cost an average of $112.54. Supporters on a budget can still show their love for the Cardinals by buying a cap, at $29.75 for a men’s adjustable cap, $30,99 for a women’s adjustable cap, or $26.28 for a youth adjustable cap.”

The Atlantic Falcons were ranked as the No. 2 most affordable NFL franchise for fans, followed by the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

The five most expensive franchises to support included the Chicago Bears, ranked 28th, followed by the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.