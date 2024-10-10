October 10, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Anna Paulina Luna calls on Mike Johnson to reconvene Congress for hurricane relief

Jacob OglesOctober 10, 20245min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Gov. DeSantis denies impact of global warming while surveying Milton damage

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Alina Garcia nears $500K raised for Miami-Dade SOE job — 4 times more than her Dem foe

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Less than a day after landfall, Donald Trump casts doubt on federal response to Milton

luna
The Republican said she spoke to Joe Biden and feels confident that resources would be well utilized.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants Congress to reconvene and pass additional hurricane relief funding.

The St. Petersburg Republican took to social media to demand that House Speaker Mike Johnson take up supplemental funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). She called on funding a day after Hurricane Milton struck Florida, making landfall south of Tampa Bay near Siesta Key.

“Just got off the phone with President Biden. He is personally overseeing that FEMA does not create problems with the debris removal and is supportive of the $15 Billion in FEMA funds ONLY FOR Hurricane victims,” Luna posted on X. “If Congress goes into a special session, we can get it passed immediately. This needs to happen. Speaker Johnson, call us back.”

The Republican issued her call shortly after Whitney Fox, the Democrat challenging Luna’s re-election in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, similarly said Congress should pass additional funding immediately.

Luna joins several Democratic colleagues who also want Congress to take up additional funding before the election.

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, a Parkland Democrat, co-led a letter to Johnson on Wednesday demanding the Speaker bring Representatives back to Washington to pass additional relief and sustainability funding for FEMA. Democratic U.S. Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Maxwell Frost, Darren Soto and Frederica Wilson all co-signed the letter.

“We write to you amidst a season marked by unprecedented natural disasters and increasingly severe weather events that have left communities across our nation in dire need of additional and comprehensive disaster relief funding,” the letter reads.

But that letter was only signed by Democrats. Luna’s post calling on Johnson stands out for coming from within the Republican caucus.

Ahead of the storm, Johnson already said he does not believe Congress needs to reconvene. While President Joe Biden has urged Congress to pass an additional funding package, Johnson said a budget deal passed in September should provide stopgap funding, and that if FEMA needed more, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should have asked for funding before that point. Budgeting more now would be premature, Johnson told Fox News last week.

Since the budget deal passed, two hurricanes have substantially impacted Florida, with Hurricane Helene making landfall on Sept. 27 and seriously impacting CD 13 with flooding.

Notably, Fox has criticized Luna for voting against the budget deal, effectively voting to shut down the government a day before Helene struck the state. Luna’s campaign last month pushed back on those attacks.

“Whitney Fox is clueless as to how FEMA works,” Luna spokesperson Olivia Carson said.

Meanwhile, Luna between hurricanes campaigned with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in North Carolina, where she criticized the Biden administration’s response and FEMA. At a Tar Heel State rally, she asserted that FEMA had “intentionally not helped out residents” because “it’s red communities impacted,” according to reporting by NC Insider.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNorth Florida coastal counties split on impacts from Milton, some order residents to stay home

nextFlorida Supreme Court rejects argument that state officials are illegally interfering over Amendment 4

2 comments

  • Jimbeau

    October 10, 2024 at 12:28 pm

    Working part-time, I earn more than $13,000 per month. I kept hearing how much money people could make online, so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true, and it completely altered my life… This is what I do; you can learn more about it by visiting the website listed below.

     
    Begin here>>>>>>>>> Payathome9.Com

    Reply

  • Otoh

    October 10, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    “Just weeks ago Rep. Anna Paulina Luna voted against a bill that provided $20 billion for federal emergency funds. Now she wants the money.” — crooks and liars.com
    Vote out these creepy weirdos!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more