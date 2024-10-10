October 10, 2024
Disney World got hit with 70 mph winds during Milton
Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom After Hours makes guests feel special, for a price.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 10, 2024

animal Kingdom after hours
Orange County briefed the public Thursday on Milton's impact.

Hurricane Milton blew 70 mph gusts at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom and 87 mph gusts at the Orlando International Airport, Orange County officials said Thursday, adding that there are no reported deaths in the county from the storm.

“We will not know about the extent of the damage until we have the opportunity to go out and further investigate. However, we do know again that approximately 600 properties were damaged,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said during a Thursday press conference.

Some of Orange County’s west side got hit with 12 inches of rain. The hurricane caused 42 tornado warnings and several confirmed touchdowns in Central Florida.

Demings said he received a phone call from President Joe Biden offering to help. Demings also credited Florida’s Division of Emergency Management for helping the county’s emergency operations.

The county is resuming normal operations and picking up garbage in the unincorporated county starting Friday, although the community’s courts and schools are still closed.

Officials warned residents to be aware of scams, especially for fraudsters pretending to be from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“You typically will not get a cold contact from a FEMA representative that you have not initiated yourself, so be really careful about those who will try to access your personal information under the guise that they are officials from either federal or state organizations,” Demings said.

Meanwhile U.S. Rep Darren Soto urged residents to contact the real FEMA.

“We’re here to help everyone in Orange County who is facing distress because of hurricane Milton,” said Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat. “We’ll also work with FEMA, should those be granted, to get a center here again in Orange County, so people can apply directly, either online or in person at their convenience. There’s generally a 60-day period for that. Do not wait.”

The good news is that Orlando’s theme parks and the Orlando International Airport reopen Friday.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

previousSarasota, Manatee take hit from Milton; leaders express relief it wasn't worse

