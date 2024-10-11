October 11, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa General AquaFence again saves the day during Milton

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 11, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Joe Biden heads to Florida to survey storm damage. Will Gov. DeSantis meet him?

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Abortion has passed inflation as the top election issue for women under 30, survey finds

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

FPL restores power to nearly 1.3 million customers following Milton’s impact

AQUAFENCE
First Helene, now Milton. TGH was able to get through both.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) has successfully weathered Hurricane Milton, with an assist from its AquaFence. It’s the second time in two weeks the innovative flood prevention device has protected the Tampa Bay region’s only Level 1 Trauma Center.

The water-impermeable barrier was installed to protect vulnerable areas of TGH’s campus against storm surge up to 15 feet above sea level.

“Preparing for Hurricane Milton was an incredible effort by the entire team and a true test of our resources, but it ensured we could continue to provide exceptional care for our patients in a high-quality, safe and uninterrupted environment before, during and after the storm,” TGH President and CEO John Couris said. “Tampa General is open to support communities impacted and particularly our first responders. Working together, we will come back from Milton stronger than ever.”

The hospital also used the AquaFence during Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread flooding in coastal and low-lying areas throughout the Tampa Bay area, despite not taking a direct hit from the storm.

TGH implements a comprehensive mitigation plan ahead of severe weather.

The hospital has an on-site energy source. Completed in 2022, a 16,000-square-foot Central Energy Plant is positioned 33 feet above sea level, providing a reliable, protected power supply in the event of power disruption. It is built to withstand the impact and flooding of a Category 5 hurricane. The plant houses generators and boilers that can create steam and hot water.

Likewise, TGH also has an on-site water resource, a well that can provide more than 5,000 gallons of water to support patients and team members.

The hospital also took storm precautions, including stocking more than five days of supplies, such as food and linens, to support patient care and team member needs.

The hospital also staffed its facility with professionals trained in emergency management who remained on-site throughout the storm to ensure patient care. Additional providers have returned to work to relieve those teams and continue supporting response and recovery efforts.

While Hurricane Milton did not cause the catastrophic levels of storm surge and flooding that had been predicted as a possibility, due to the storm’s landfall south of Tampa Bay, the AquaFence was still able to protect the hospital from hurricane-force winds and effectively prevent any flooding that would have occurred.

TGH did not experience any major power outages, but still proactively activated its on-site power plant to ensure there were no interruptions to operations in the event of an outage.

By Thursday morning, TGH was fully open and supporting emergency response efforts to help the community recover and begin rebuilding.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump heads to Colorado to drive his anti-immigration message

nextGov. DeSantis says Florida won't stop people from rebuilding in storm devastated areas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more