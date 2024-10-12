Vivek Ramaswamy to rally Republicans for Rick Scott

A former presidential candidate is going to help get Sen. Rick Scott over the hump in November’s election.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, one of many Republicans who briefly ran against Donald Trump in the former president’s political comeback election this year, will be at 661 Maplewood Dr. Jupiter FL, 33458 Suite 12 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The former candidate has already endorsed Scott in his bid for Senate leadership, posting in May that “Scott is *BY FAR* the best choice among those running for Senate Republican Leader. He successfully led a big business & a big state, there’s no doubt he can do this job. He also possesses a very rare quality in DC: caring about what *voters* actually want”

Though the rally is “in support of Senator Rick Scott, who continues to travel the state helping Floridians after Hurricane Milton,” Ramaswamy “will encourage Floridians to vote early and to support Republicans up and down the ballot.”

The race between Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is close according to polling averages, which show the Senator four points ahead of the former one-term Congresswoman from South Florida.