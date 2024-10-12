October 12, 2024
Vivek Ramaswamy to rally Republicans for Rick Scott

A.G. Gancarski October 12, 2024

Vivek Ramaswamy
Starpower comes to the state Sunday for the Senator's re-election bid.

A former presidential candidate is going to help get Sen. Rick Scott over the hump in November’s election.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, one of many Republicans who briefly ran against Donald Trump in the former president’s political comeback election this year, will be at 661 Maplewood Dr. Jupiter FL, 33458 Suite 12 at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The former candidate has already endorsed Scott in his bid for Senate leadership, posting in May that “Scott is *BY FAR* the best choice among those running for Senate Republican Leader. He successfully led a big business & a big state, there’s no doubt he can do this job. He also possesses a very rare quality in DC: caring about what *voters* actually want”

Though the rally is “in support of Senator Rick Scott, who continues to travel the state helping Floridians after Hurricane Milton,” Ramaswamy “will encourage Floridians to vote early and to support Republicans up and down the ballot.”

The race between Scott and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is close according to polling averages, which show the Senator four points ahead of the former one-term Congresswoman from South Florida.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Skeptic

    October 12, 2024 at 3:56 pm

    Wow. Google the address — looks like another Four Seasons (Landscaping Company). I expect that it might be full to capacity, although the capacity may be in the double digits. Star power.

    Reply

  • Ocean Joe

    October 12, 2024 at 4:03 pm

    “He successfully led a big business…” He led the business into the largest medicare fraud prosecution in American history. Fines, costs and restitution around $1.7 billion.
    These billionaires are a big help for Republicans around election day because they want to continue to get a big break on tax day.

    Reply

