October 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Oh Canada! Gov. DeSantis says foreigners helping to restore Florida’s power
Gulf Power crews replace an old pole with a new one in Pensacola.

A.G. GancarskiOctober 12, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Vivek Ramaswamy to rally Republicans for Rick Scott

HeadlinesInfluence

Hurricane surge could blow away Florida homeowners insurance ‘fixes’

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

More than 1.5 million without power as companies unroll restoration timelines

Gulf Power linemen
'Can you imagine that?'

Florida’s Governor notes that when it comes to recovering power after Hurricane Milton, the American border isn’t limiting linemen from offering needed reassurances.

In Bradenton on Saturday afternoon, Ron DeSantis noted that at least one crew is in the state from north of the border.

“I was over in Hardee County, ran into a bunch of linemen from Alberta in Canada. Can you imagine that? We’re bringing them in from Canada even. So those guys were, I mean, they were really big strung guys doing a lot of great work. um They weren’t happy that Florida has the Stanley Cup and they don’t, but they’re out there working really hard. So from even Canada, they were brought in for this. So that’s really, really good,” DeSantis said.

Manatee County has just over 100,000 power outages, representing 39% of accounts in the county, which is one of the highest ratios of any county in the state. Power outages are inching downward to 1.4 million, which would be roughly a third of the 4.1 million at the height of Hurricane Milton’s fury.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVivek Ramaswamy to rally Republicans for Rick Scott

nextFloridians evacuated for Hurricane Milton after Helene's wake-up call

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Local governments begin issuing curfews ahead of Milton landfall

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more