Oh Canada! Gov. DeSantis says foreigners helping to restore Florida’s power

Florida’s Governor notes that when it comes to recovering power after Hurricane Milton, the American border isn’t limiting linemen from offering needed reassurances.

In Bradenton on Saturday afternoon, Ron DeSantis noted that at least one crew is in the state from north of the border.

“I was over in Hardee County, ran into a bunch of linemen from Alberta in Canada. Can you imagine that? We’re bringing them in from Canada even. So those guys were, I mean, they were really big strung guys doing a lot of great work. um They weren’t happy that Florida has the Stanley Cup and they don’t, but they’re out there working really hard. So from even Canada, they were brought in for this. So that’s really, really good,” DeSantis said.

Manatee County has just over 100,000 power outages, representing 39% of accounts in the county, which is one of the highest ratios of any county in the state. Power outages are inching downward to 1.4 million, which would be roughly a third of the 4.1 million at the height of Hurricane Milton’s fury.