October 13, 2024
Palm Coast advises residents to begin Hurricane Milton debris removal process

Drew DixonOctober 13, 20244min0

St. pete debris hurricane ian
Palm Coast advises city residents that hurricane storm debris removal will take place on Wednesday only and there are stipulations.

One of the monumental tasks following a major hurricane is the arduous cleanup of storm debris and one First Coast city will dive into that work this week after Hurricane Milton slammed Florida.

Palm Coast in Flagler County, the least populated county on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, is gearing up to begin the process of collecting wreckage from the storm. The city announced storm debris cleanup will begin Wednesday. The First Coast community was hit hard when Milton roared through Oct. 10

A Palm Coast news release issued Sunday said, “FCC, the city’s regular waste hauler, will conduct its usual yard debris pickup on Wednesday, handling bagged and containerized debris up to two cubic yards. Additionally, the city’s storm debris contractor will begin its sweep of the city that day, using trucks equipped with machinery to remove unbagged storm debris.”

There are particular stipulations for storm debris pick up and if not handled correctly, the debris could be rejected by officials overseeing the collection of waste caused by the hurricane.

“It is crucial to keep storm debris separate from regular yard waste. Mixing bagged or containerized debris with storm debris could result in FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) denying the entire haul,” the news release said.

Palm Coast officials issued a set of guidelines for residents to follow when compiling storm debris including:

— Place storm debris on the right of way beside the road, but do not block swales or the stormwater system.

— Avoid placing debris near mailboxes or driveways to ensure machinery can access the piles.

— Do not place storm debris in bags or containers. The storm debris contractor will use heavy machinery to collect it, so loose piles are essential.

— Do not place debris on vacant lots. It must remain on your residential property.

Debris Separation Guidelines:

— Vegetative debris Includes leaves, logs, tree branches and other plant material.

— Construction and demolition debris involves building materials such as shingles, drywall, and lumber resulting from storm damage.

— Regular household garbage is not included in storm debris removal. Please follow your normal garbage collection schedule.

— Furniture is not included in storm debris removal. Please follow the normal process.

City officials added there is no size limit on the debris and storm debris collection will happen in only one pass. So, if residents miss Wednesday’s storm debris collection, it may not get removed by the contractor.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

