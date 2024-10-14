October 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber launches new anti-Amendment 3 website
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

Drew WilsonOctober 14, 20243min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida citrus growers bemoan ‘extremely discouraging’ first forecast for 2024-25 harvest season

APoliticalHeadlines

Miami ranked second-best city in U.S. to own a small business, other Florida metros ranked highly

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.14.24

Marijuana AP
'Only three states have legalized recreational marijuana by 60%, and we’re fighting to make sure Florida doesn’t become the 4th.'

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is launching a new anti-Amendment 3 website outlining the potential hazards of legalizing pot.

This site, www.FLBizAgainstA3.com, is part of the Chamber’s effort to educate residents and business leaders on the possible negative ripple effects of Amendment 3, including the severe consequences for local businesses, public safety, Florida’s brand and Florida’s quality of life.

The Florida Chamber has opposed placing recreational marijuana for in the Constitution for years, and the “No on 3” effort includes the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, numerous members of the Local Chamber Federation, and other community and legislative leaders.

“Only three states have legalized recreational marijuana by 60%, and we’re fighting to make sure Florida doesn’t become the 4th,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The passage of Amendment 3 would jeopardize Florida’s family-friendly and business-friendly climate, while driving up costs for local businesses and families and degrading our quality of life.

“Just like pregnant pigs had no place in our state constitution decades ago, legalizing drugs should not be rammed into our foundational document just because one company can dump $100 million into an ad campaign. The risks far outweigh any potential benefits, and we urge all Floridians to stand with us in opposing this dangerous amendment,” Wilson said.

The new website provides detailed information on how Amendment 3 could impact various industries across Florida, as well as employer-to-employee educational tools for businesses to get involved in the “No on 3” campaign. The website also includes data on how legalization has affected businesses in other states as well as quotes from Florida elected officials and leaders who are opposing Amendment 3.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.14.24

nextMiami ranked second-best city in U.S. to own a small business, other Florida metros ranked highly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories