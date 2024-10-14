Florida Chamber launches new anti-Amendment 3 website

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is launching a new anti-Amendment 3 website outlining the potential hazards of legalizing pot.

This site, www.FLBizAgainstA3.com, is part of the Chamber’s effort to educate residents and business leaders on the possible negative ripple effects of Amendment 3, including the severe consequences for local businesses, public safety, Florida’s brand and Florida’s quality of life.

The Florida Chamber has opposed placing recreational marijuana for in the Constitution for years, and the “No on 3” effort includes the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida Sheriff’s Association, numerous members of the Local Chamber Federation, and other community and legislative leaders.

“Only three states have legalized recreational marijuana by 60%, and we’re fighting to make sure Florida doesn’t become the 4th,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “The passage of Amendment 3 would jeopardize Florida’s family-friendly and business-friendly climate, while driving up costs for local businesses and families and degrading our quality of life.

“Just like pregnant pigs had no place in our state constitution decades ago, legalizing drugs should not be rammed into our foundational document just because one company can dump $100 million into an ad campaign. The risks far outweigh any potential benefits, and we urge all Floridians to stand with us in opposing this dangerous amendment,” Wilson said.

The new website provides detailed information on how Amendment 3 could impact various industries across Florida, as well as employer-to-employee educational tools for businesses to get involved in the “No on 3” campaign. The website also includes data on how legalization has affected businesses in other states as well as quotes from Florida elected officials and leaders who are opposing Amendment 3.