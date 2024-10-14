October 14, 2024
Rick Scott touts hurricane record in latest statewide ad
Screenshot via Rick Scott's "Leadership ad.

Jacob OglesOctober 14, 20244min0

'I can tell you he’s the first phone call we always get.'

A new statewide ad spotlights U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s leadership during hurricanes over the past decade. It hits TV airwaves Monday, as Florida still recovers from Hurricane Milton.

The 30-second ad, titled “Leadership,” features several Florida Sheriffs touting Scott’s work. Many of those clips appeared in a prior ad produced after Hurricane Helene, and include words of praise from law enforcement leaders Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno and Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.

This new ad also includes testimony from Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

“Sen. Scott’s calling before, during after,” Ramsay says at the opening of the ad.

“I can tell you he’s the first phone call we always get,” Nocco says. “If there’s a hurricane, if there’s an issue that goes on.”

Interspersed between the testimonials are still pictures and video of Scott in the midst of storm response, often walking alongside law enforcement as he surveys impacts from the storm and wearing a signature Navy ball cap.

The ad also includes footage of Scott at a press conference earlier this year receiving the endorsement of most of Florida’s Sheriffs. The top cops for 60 of Florida’s 67 counties have now endorsed the Naples Republican’s re-election.

Scott has held statewide office through a number of hurricanes, over two terms as Florida Governor and one term as U.S. Senator. He gave President Joe Biden a briefing in Florida regarding the impact of Hurricane Helene earlier this month.

The ad is part of a $10 million buy announced earlier this month and will play for voters as many are already submitting vote-by-mail ballots. Scott faces Democratic challenger Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the Nov. 5 General Election.

The state has endured three major hurricanes in as many months, with Hurricane Debby making landfall in Steinhatchee on Aug. 5, Helene landing on Sept. 26 and Milton striking on Oct. 9.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

