October 14, 2024
Poll: Rick Scott leads Debbie Mucarsel-Powell by 7 points, winning with Hispanic voters

Jesse SchecknerOctober 14, 20245min1

rick scott
Pollsters found Scott is ahead by 6 percentage points with Hispanic voters in Florida.

Republican Rick Scott is on track to keep his U.S. Senate seat Nov. 5, according to newly released polling that shows him leading by 7 percentage points statewide.

Pollsters found Scott is also ahead with Hispanic voters even though his Democratic challenger, former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, is of Latin American heritage and he is not.

Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy interviewed 625 likely voters by phone Oct. 1-4 on behalf of NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 in Miramar. The firm randomly selected whom it called from a phone-matched Florida voter registry and assigned quotas to voter turnout by county.

Statewide, Scott leads Mucarsel-Powell 48%-41%, with 11% of voters undecided or planning to cast ballots for another candidate. Only in Southeast Florida are voters siding more with the Democrat (53%-36%). Her next best region, pollingwise, is the Tampa Bay area, where 42% of voters prefer her compared to 46% who like Scott better.

Scott leads by 20 points with White voters, while Mucarsel-Powell is ahead by 70 points with Black voters. Among Hispanic voters in Florida, who generally lean conservative, Scott holds a 6-point lead (47%-41%) after blanketing Spanish-language broadcasts with ads in which he denounces “radical socialist” educators and “the evils of communism.”

Polling by TelavisaUnivision and Media Predict from a month ago, compared with Mason-Dixon’s new figures, indicates Mucarsel-Powell may be losing ground with Hispanics. The earlier poll showed the two were in a dead heat, with 29% support apiece among Florida’s Hispanic voters.

Scott leads by 20 points with men (55%-25%), Mason-Dixon found. Mucarsel-Powell holds a much more modest advantage with women (48%-41%).

Similar to the findings of a recent New York Times survey, Mason-Dixon found voters of all age groups prefer the incumbent over his opponent. Mucarsel-Powell is performing best with voters 65 and older, but still trails Scott by 6 points.

Meanwhile, an even share of Democrats and Republicans (4%) plan to cross the aisle and vote for the candidate of the opposing party. Among independents, 43% are committed to voting for Scott compared to 38% who said the same about Mucarsel-Powell.

Sixteen percent remain undecided, while 3% are voting for someone else.

The poll had a 4-percentage-point margin of error and 95% accuracy. Subgroups, such as gender or age, had higher margins of error.

The new Mason-Dixon numbers follow other polls showing Scott as the odds-on favorite to win the U.S. Senate race next month. They included recent Marist Poll and Independent Center surveys that found Scott up by 2 points, the aforementioned New York Times poll showing Scott ahead by 9 points and a Victory Insights query that tracked Scott as holding a less-than-1-point edge in the race.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

  • 60 minutes is fake

    October 14, 2024 at 11:58 am

    Paging MH! Paging MH! I told you a loooooooooong time ago Debbie stood no chance. You believe me now? 🤣

Categories