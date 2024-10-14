Group backing recreational pot measure raises $100M-plus, but an opposing campaign has more cash on hand

A political committee behind this year’s recreational pot amendment has officially raised more than $100 million in contributions.

But Smart & Safe Florida burned through most of that before heading into the final month of the campaign, starting that period with less cash on hand than a Vote No on 3 effort.

The Smart & Safe campaign raised nearly $100.8 million through Oct. 4, put over the top by about $1,400 in small donations over a one-week period.

But over time, the biggest supporter remains Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana business. The company gave nearly $92.3 million over the lifetime of Smart & Safe, including the primary funding behind a petition effort to put Amendment 3 on the November ballot.

Other major cannabis companies also contributed. Verano gave $3.5 million. CuraLeaf donated $3 million.

While raising more than nine figures, the campaign has also spent significantly, reporting almost $96.7 million in campaign expenditures.

Of note, that doesn’t include some additional in-kind spending, including more than $817,000 from Trulieve in the form of T-shirts, signs and advertising. Surterra also provided almost $37,000 in merchandise. Ayr Wellness gave more than $9,500 in T-shirts, digital promotion and merchandise. Plants of Ruskin provided more than $36,000 advertising for Amendment 3, and Verano provided more than $9,400 worth of T-shirts.

Smart & Safe has $4.07 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 4.

On the opposite side of the issue, the Keep Florida Clean committee behind a Vote No on 3 campaign has raised nearly $15.4 million to fight the amendment. That group has spent nearly $9.4 million of that before closing the last period with more than $6 million available.

The committee, chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, saw a surge of more than $903,000 during the last week before a reporting deadline.

That included $500,000 from Faithful & Strong Policies in Miami, $300,000 from Clearwater artist Patricia Duggan and $100,000 from the national anti-marijuana association SAM Action.