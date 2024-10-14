Group backing recreational pot measure raises $100M-plus, but an opposing campaign has more cash on hand

A political committee behind this year’s recreational pot amendment has officially raised more than $100 million in contributions.
But Smart & Safe Florida burned through most of that before heading into the final month of the campaign, starting that period with less cash on hand than a Vote No on 3 effort.
The Smart & Safe campaign raised nearly $100.8 million through Oct. 4, put over the top by about $1,400 in small donations over a one-week period.
But over time, the biggest supporter remains Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana business. The company gave nearly $92.3 million over the lifetime of Smart & Safe, including the primary funding behind a petition effort to put Amendment 3 on the November ballot.
Other major cannabis companies also contributed. Verano gave $3.5 million. CuraLeaf donated $3 million.
While raising more than nine figures, the campaign has also spent significantly, reporting almost $96.7 million in campaign expenditures.
Of note, that doesn’t include some additional in-kind spending, including more than $817,000 from Trulieve in the form of T-shirts, signs and advertising. Surterra also provided almost $37,000 in merchandise. Ayr Wellness gave more than $9,500 in T-shirts, digital promotion and merchandise. Plants of Ruskin provided more than $36,000 advertising for Amendment 3, and Verano provided more than $9,400 worth of T-shirts.
Smart & Safe has $4.07 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 4.
On the opposite side of the issue, the Keep Florida Clean committee behind a Vote No on 3 campaign has raised nearly $15.4 million to fight the amendment. That group has spent nearly $9.4 million of that before closing the last period with more than $6 million available.
The committee, chaired by Gov. Ron DeSantis Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, saw a surge of more than $903,000 during the last week before a reporting deadline.
That included $500,000 from Faithful & Strong Policies in Miami, $300,000 from Clearwater artist Patricia Duggan and $100,000 from the national anti-marijuana association SAM Action.
2 comments
Cheesy Floridian
October 14, 2024 at 10:51 am
We have the opportunity to take something that is currently illegal and turn it legal. That is freedom. Not corporate greed or anything that DeSantis is saying. Lets be free. Vote yes on 3!
Linwood Wright
October 14, 2024 at 11:03 am
YES ON 3 & 4!