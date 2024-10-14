Pinellas, Hillsborough Schools to remain closed Tuesday

Public schools in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties will remain closed Tuesday as recovery from Hurricane Milton continues.

In an announcement Monday, Pinellas County Schools said teachers and school staff will report to work Tuesday, but students will not return to class until Wednesday.

Faculty is being asked to work Tuesday despite the school closure in order to finalize building preparations to ensure health, safety and security; to run transportation routes to guarantee they are safe and passible; ensure cafeterias are ready to serve students; and plan for the academic return of students.

Due to closures from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the first quarter of the academic year will now end on Friday, Oct. 18. It had been scheduled to end a week earlier, on Oct. 11.

The Pinellas County School Board is slated to discuss plans for makeup days from the closures at a workshop on Oct. 22.

Monday had been a planned hurricane makeup day for Hurricane Helene, but schools are now closed as a result of Hurricane Milton, adding to the District’s challenge ensuring students receive the state-mandated number of instructional hours.

Hillsborough County Schools will also remain closed Tuesday. In an announcement Monday, the District said its decision was based on ongoing power outages Monday morning at about 100 schools. Additionally, more than a dozen schools still had standing water in them and food deliveries for breakfast and lunch have been delayed. The District also cited road hazards as another reason to remain closed.

The District said its goal is to open Wednesday, but that decision has not yet been finalized. A final decision will be made based on power restoration.

“Decisions are being made day-by-day because we understand the importance of getting our students back in class with our amazing educators. Our priority is to safely reopen schools as soon as possible,” a press release said.