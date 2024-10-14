Book bans are down in Florida but the fight over censorship remains, advocate group says

Book censorship appears to be slowing down this year, according to a new report by the American Library Association (ALA).

Florida’s numbers fit into a large national trend that show fewer books being challenged so far this year, though the numbers are still significantly higher than pre-2020, advocates said.

People filed 13 petitions to contest 80 total titles — including several classic books — between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 in Florida school and public libraries, the ALA said.

During the same time period in 2023, ALA reported 852 titles were contested in Florida.

The real question: Why are the numbers down?

It’s hard to know, according to Deborah Caldwell-Stone, Director of the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom.

Perhaps Floridians are tired of book bans. That could be evident from several Moms of Liberty School Board candidates losing in the August Primary. Or maybe all the “bad books” are already off the shelves — meaning there’s nothing left to argue over. Or maybe it’s because advocates are fighting back at public meetings and in the courts.

Some of the contested books in Florida this year are over classic titles: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky, “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut, a poem book by Shel Silverstein, “Forever” by Judy Blume and “The Fountainhead” by Ayn Rand.

Other books are about sexual education, like “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens.”

ALA’s list of contested books also offered a few surprises.

Somebody found “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire — whose book inspired the musical that led to the upcoming Ariana Grande movie — offensive.

And liberals can contest books, too.

“The O’Reilly Factor for Kids: A Survival Guide for America’s Families” by former Fox News personality Bill O’Reilly popped up on the ALA’s list of contested books.

The ALA’s numbers are just a snapshot of Florida’s libraries since ALA only collects the list of contested titles from media coverage or reports made from librarians and officials.

The Legislature passed 2023’s HB 1069 to give parents more rights and make it easier for them to contest books they found offensive.

But students and community members are pushing back.

In August, the world’s biggest publishing companies, several star authors and local residents filed a federal lawsuit in Orlando to challenge the state’s law, calling it unconstitutional.

They argue that having access to literature — especially with LGBTQ characters and diverse viewpoints — is important.

“There are groups and individuals who would not choose those books for themselves or their own children, and believe that no one else should have access to them either,” Caldwell-Stone said, calling it “an ongoing fight … and an unprecedented campaign to demand the censorship of books.”