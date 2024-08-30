August 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

How Orlando became ground zero for Florida’s latest book ban battle

Gabrielle RussonAugust 30, 20247min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Fired Okaloosa Deputy freed on bond in fatal shooting of Black airman

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Byron Donalds expects Kamala Harris would pick ‘pseudo-Republican’ for Cabinet

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump calls for universal coverage of IVF treatment with no specifics on how his plan would work

A stack of books found on frequently banned book lists wrapped in caution tape.
The world's biggest book publishers filed an unprecedented lawsuit in Orlando this week.

In Pinellas County, Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” was temporarily pulled from the shelf for its descriptions of rape and incest. Students protested against the censorship by holding signs that said “Save our books” at School Board meetings.

“Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” books filled with bizarre but real facts led school officials in the Panhandle’s Escambia District to remove them. Ripley’s started giving thousands of the books away for free to any Floridian who wanted a copy.

The latest battle over Florida’s book bans is now happening in Orlando.

For the first time, the world’s biggest publishers are collectively filing a lawsuit and are suing the Orange and Volusia School Boards, as well as state education leaders, over HB 1069. The new law prohibits pornographic or inappropriate materials in school libraries and makes it easier for adults to challenge titles that make them uncomfortable.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, says the measure is unconstitutional. Plaintiffs say it infringes on First Amendment rights, since many classic books are being removed due to adults taking passages out of context.

Why did Orlando become ground zero in the state to challenge the law?

“We were listening to where we were hearing the most pain, and that was Florida,” said Dan Novack, a vice president and associate general counsel for Penguin Random House who spoke to Florida Politics.

“There were so many students, parents, teachers, educators, authors who were telling us about what they were experiencing in Florida and the chaos and turmoil associated with 1069, we felt that we had to do something at that point.”

But Novack also said the group of plaintiffs — which includes bestselling authors like John Green, Jodi Picoult and Laurie Halse Anderson, whose books have been targeted — were mindful about the lawsuit’s optics.

“We don’t want to come in and be seen as carpetbaggers, a bunch of people in New York telling a bunch of Floridians what they should and shouldn’t read,” Novack said.

So as Penguin formed an internal task force last year to fight against censorship and got all the other publishers on board with the lawsuit, the litigants wanted to include real stories of parents and students to prove what was happening at schools. 

“It’s not theoretical. This is what’s happening in these two Districts that we have identified,” Novack said.

They found two local parents in Central Florida to join them.

The lawsuit lists as a plaintiff Heidi Kellogg, the mother of a Deland High senior who wanted to check out Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and a book about #MeToo survivors. The books were pulled for being too pornographic, the lawsuit said.

Judith Anne Hayes, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, is the mother of a William R. Boone High junior in Orlando. Her son wanted to read Gabriel García Márquez’s “Love in the Time of Cholera,” but that had also been pulled from the shelves.

Both children said they wanted access to the books to read about different viewpoints.

“This is a stunt,” Florida Department of Education spokesperson Sydney Booker said this week when reached for comment about the lawsuit. “There are no books banned in Florida. Sexually explicit material and instruction are not suitable for schools.”

The Orange and Volusia School Districts declined to comment.

With the federal lawsuit, Novack said the litigants are hoping to create a precedent and are aware of the impact Florida can have setting policies that other states follow.

“The publishers are here. We’re not backing down. We’re going to defend the right to read,” Novack said. “You can put that in big, bright lights — we do not publish pornography. So the law that purports to ban pornography, but in effect, bans our books, is not behaving with respect for the First Amendment.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Chamber poll: Floridians satisfied with state economy, see nation on the wrong track

nextRepublicans float rules change after criminally charged members win Executive Committee seats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories