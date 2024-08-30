Florida Chamber poll: Floridians satisfied with state economy, see nation on the wrong track

Floridians remain more satisfied than not with Florida’s economy under Gov. Ron DeSantis, but voice displeasure with President Joe Biden’s policies. That’s according to the latest Florida Chamber of Commerce poll on voters in the state.

“This new poll shows likely Florida voters are much more confident in Florida than in the nation as we begin the 2024 General Election, which is not surprising considering Florida created 1 in every 11 new jobs nationally over the last year and 1 in 6 new jobs nationally in the month of July alone,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“This job growth is not accidental — we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030.”

But the Cherry Communications poll results show Floridians as a whole are somewhat less effusive. A plurality, 47%, believe the state is on the right track. That’s more than the 45% who see Florida on the wrong track. That 2-percentage-point margin puts Florida above water. But the results fall within the survey’s 2-percentage-point margin of error.

However, that’s a far cry from the national outlook. Pollsters found 60% of Florida voters see the U.S. on the wrong track, double the 30% who see it on the right track.

As for specific concerns, 16% of Floridians list property insurance rates as the top issue to them. About 12% list immigration as a top concern, and another 12% list job creation and the economy.

Only 9% of voters put abortion as the top issue they will take to the voting booth this Fall.

Pollsters surveyed 600 voters between Aug. 15 and 26, a time period that spanned Florida’s statewide Primary when more voters were politically engaged. The polling breakdown included 254 Republicans, 217 Democrats and 129 other voters.