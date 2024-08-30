August 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Chamber poll: Floridians satisfied with state economy, see nation on the wrong track
The Florida Chamber’s Future of Florida Forum.

Jacob OglesAugust 30, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

William March: Dems yearn to flip GOP-leaning House seats

APoliticalHeadlines

Low fuel costs will lead to a busy Labor Day Weekend on roads, according to AAA

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Recreational pot support still just shy of 60% threshold, according to Florida Chamber poll

florida chamber - future of florida forum
A bare plurality see Florida on the right track, but see the U.S. on wrong track by a 2-to-1 margin.

Floridians remain more satisfied than not with Florida’s economy under Gov. Ron DeSantis, but voice displeasure with President Joe Biden’s policies. That’s according to the latest Florida Chamber of Commerce poll on voters in the state.

“This new poll shows likely Florida voters are much more confident in Florida than in the nation as we begin the 2024 General Election, which is not surprising considering Florida created 1 in every 11 new jobs nationally over the last year and 1 in 6 new jobs nationally in the month of July alone,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson.

“This job growth is not accidental — we must continue electing pro-jobs candidates to make sure the right things keep happening in Florida as we grow from the 16th to the 10th largest global economy by 2030.”

But the Cherry Communications poll results show Floridians as a whole are somewhat less effusive. A plurality, 47%, believe the state is on the right track. That’s more than the 45% who see Florida on the wrong track. That 2-percentage-point margin puts Florida above water. But the results fall within the survey’s 2-percentage-point margin of error.

However, that’s a far cry from the national outlook. Pollsters found 60% of Florida voters see the U.S. on the wrong track, double the 30% who see it on the right track.

As for specific concerns, 16% of Floridians list property insurance rates as the top issue to them. About 12% list immigration as a top concern, and another 12% list job creation and the economy.

Only 9% of voters put abortion as the top issue they will take to the voting booth this Fall.

Pollsters surveyed 600 voters between Aug. 15 and 26, a time period that spanned Florida’s statewide Primary when more voters were politically engaged. The polling breakdown included 254 Republicans, 217 Democrats and 129 other voters.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLow fuel costs will lead to a busy Labor Day Weekend on roads, according to AAA

nextWilliam March: Dems yearn to flip GOP-leaning House seats

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    August 30, 2024 at 5:23 am

    Chamber is to Florida as Rasmussen is to the US.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories