Florida nurses ‘proud’ to endorse Joe Saunders in HD 106

The Florida Nurses Association (FNA), a constituent of the American Nurses Association, is throwing its support behind Democrat Joe Saunders as he seeks to flip the House District 106 seat.

“As health care professionals, we need leaders who truly understand the challenges facing our communities and are committed to improving public health and access to care,” said Marie Etienne, President of the FNA.

“Joe Saunders has consistently fought for policies to support healthcare workers and expand health care access for all Floridians. His dedication to advocating for the well-being of our patients and our profession makes him the right choice for State Representative in House District 106. The members of the Florida Nurses Association are proud to endorse Joe.”

The organization represents nurses, regardless of specialty or practice area. The newest endorsement adds to several Saunders has recently picked up, including from the United Teachers of Dade, Florida Planned Parenthood PAC and the South Florida AFL-CIO.

Saunders is one of Florida’s first openly gay state lawmakers who is now Senior Political Director for LGBTQ rights group Equality Florida. He formerly represented a district in the Orlando area from 2012 to 2014.

Now, he’s running for the South Florida House seat to oust Republican Rep. Fabián Basabe. Independent candidate Maureen “Mo” Saunders Scott, an estranged aunt of Saunders, is also running.

“I am deeply honored to have the support of the Florida Nurses Association,” Saunders said in a prepared statement.

“Nurses are the heart of our health care system, and their tireless dedication to caring for our communities is truly inspiring. I am committed to fighting for policies that strengthen health care access, protect frontline workers, and ensure that every Floridian gets the quality care they deserve. Together, we can build a healthier and safer future for all.”

The district covers a northeast portion of Miami-Dade County, including Aventura, Bal Harbour Village, Bay Harbor Islands, Golden Beach, Indian Creek, Miami Beach, North Bay Village, Sunny Isles Beach and Surfside.

Basabe won the seat by less than half a percentage point in 2022 amid a historically strong cycle for Republicans. Democrats are hoping to retake it come Election Day on Nov. 5.