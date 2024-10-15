October 15, 2024
PRNEWS recognizes Karen Moore as ‘Person of the Year’
PRNEWS honors Karen Moore with a 2024 People of the Year award in the Mentor category.

Karen Moore Platinum Awards copy
“I’m truly honored to be recognized as a mentor ...'

PRNEWS is recognizing the founder and CEO of marketing and public affairs agency Moore as a “Person of the Year.”

Karen Moore was honored with a 2024 People of the Year award in the Mentor category by PRNEWS, which cited her exceptional leadership and commitment to growing and uplifting the next generation of PR professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized as a mentor, as fostering the growth of the next generation of leaders is something I deeply value,” Moore said.

In addition to the individual accolade, Moore is celebrating several firm-level awards and nominations. They include:

Winner: Community Relations, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Summer BreakSpot campaign, which highlighted critical access to healthy meals for children during the summer months.

—Winner: Influencer Campaign, Florida Prepaid College Board’s Open Enrollment campaign, leveraging key influencers to promote the benefits of saving early for college education.

—Finalist: Employee Event, Takeda’s 242nd Birthday celebration, which brought together employees for an engaging and memorable internal event.

—Finalist: Pro Bono Campaign, Florida State University’s Taylor Swift Course & The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party, demonstrating the agency’s ingenuity and commitment to supporting educational initiatives and making an impact.

“We are incredibly honored to receive such widespread recognition for our work and leadership and look forward to continued success and results for our clients,” said Terrie Ard, the President and COO of Moore.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories