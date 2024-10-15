Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 10.15.24

Good Tuesday morning.

Good news: The power is back on at our home. So, after a bit of an odyssey, we have returned to storm-ravaged St. Pete, where debris still clogs many neighborhoods, and heavily damaged iconic landmarks like the building housing the Tampa Bay Times and the stadium that’s home to the Tampa Bay Rays.

A sense of normalcy is a long way off.

But still, it could have been a lot worse. I mean, A LOT worse.

So, as all our families attempt to get back to normal, I want to return to the idea of surveying Florida via St. Pete Polls. I pitched you all on the idea, but that was two hurricanes ago, so some of you may have forgotten. We did get about halfway to our goal of raising enough money for the poll, but that drive was put on the back burner once the weather forecast went south.

Long story short, I am going forward with the poll no matter what and will try to get into the field toward the end of the week, you know, once enough folks have the power and internet to complete the survey. If you’d like to contribute to the effort and receive the polling results early, my PayPal is [email protected].

Thank you to those who have already contributed. I will update you when I have firm information on when we’ll go into the field.

With much of the state still recovering from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Florida Chamber of Commerce confirmed the 2024 Future of Florida Forum is still on for next week.

“Many have asked if we are still hosting our 2024 Future of Florida Forum (F3) & Florida Chamber Annual Meeting, and we would like to confirm that the event will move forward on Oct. 21-22,” the Chamber said in a news release.

“This gathering of business leaders and elected officials will focus on positioning Florida for future success, making it an essential opportunity to come together as we move forward on the road to recovery.

The annual event promises a comprehensive look at all of Florida’s challenges in the coming years, from infrastructure and workforce education to tourism and criminal justice. For two days, attendees will hear from statewide leaders on various developing issues.

Highlighted speakers include Dr. Paula Tkac, the Executive Director of Research at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, who will discuss the national economy and Florida’s position.

Also on the agenda is FloridaCommerce Secretary J. Alex Kelly, who will speak on collaborations with the Florida Chamber to help position Florida as a Top 10 global economy by the start of the next decade, as well as how collaboration across industry sectors is driving innovation and economic expansion to create a strong foundation for future growth.

A full agenda and registration information are available on the Florida Chamber’s website.

PRNEWS is recognizing the founder and CEO of marketing and public affairs agency Moore as a “Person of the Year.”

Karen Moore was honored with a 2024 People of the Year award in the Mentor category by PRNEWS, which cited her exceptional leadership and commitment to growing and uplifting the next generation of PR professionals, entrepreneurs and leaders.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized as a mentor, as fostering the growth of the next generation of leaders is something I deeply value,” Moore said.

In addition to the individual accolade, Moore is celebrating several firm-level awards and nominations. They include:

—Winner: Community Relations, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Summer BreakSpot campaign, which highlighted critical access to healthy meals for children during the Summer months.

—Winner: Influencer Campaign, Florida Prepaid College Board’s Open Enrollment campaign, leveraging key influencers to promote the benefits of saving early for college education.

—Finalist: Employee Event, Takeda’s 242nd Birthday celebration, bringing together employees for an engaging and memorable internal event.

—Finalist: Pro Bono Campaign, Florida State University’s Taylor Swift Course & The Tortured Poets Department Listening Party, demonstrating the agency’s ingenuity and commitment to supporting educational initiatives and making an impact.

“We are incredibly honored to receive such widespread recognition for our work and leadership and look forward to continued success and results for our clients,” said Terrie Ard, the president and COO of Moore.

—@Benioff: Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris — unlike every other presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full. Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?

—@FrankLuntz: The most damning sentences in this story: “Harris declined repeated requests for an interview for this story. In contrast, (Donald) Trump talked about his policy vision with a TIME reporter for 90 minutes across two interviews.”

—@Whstancill: Swing voters don’t quite just believe the last thing they heard, but the way they act is a lot closer to that than the way media and its defenders likes to depict them, as sophisticated thinkers slowly accumulating lots of evidence about who to vote for.

—@ShawnMarcus89: The fake right-wing polls haven’t had as massive an impact on the averages as in 2022 (yet), but you can still see how much the “vibe shift” is manufactured right-wing propaganda Silver has Kamala up 0.6 in PA, but the three recent non-partisan polls are D+3.5, D+2.5 and R+0.7

—@AGAshleyMoody: Florida law enforcement is working around the clock to protect Floridians and property in the wake of two devastating storms. We are sending additional guidance about enhanced penalties for crimes committed during a state of emergency to help our law enforcement leaders keep the peace in areas hit hard by Hurricane #Milton.

— TOP STORY —

“Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — The two hurricanes are forcing basic questions about who, as President, would best respond to deadly natural disasters. This once-overlooked issue has become an increasingly routine part of the job. And just weeks before the Nov. 5 election, the storms disrupted voting mechanics in several key counties.

Vice President Harris is trying to use this as an opportunity to project leadership, appearing alongside President Joe Biden at briefings and calling for bipartisan cooperation. Trump is trying to use the moment to attack the administration’s competence and question whether it is withholding help from Republican areas despite no evidence of such behavior.

Adding to the pressure is the need to provide more money for the Small Business Administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would require House Republicans to work with the Democratic administration. Biden said Thursday that lawmakers should address the situation immediately.

“Dealing with back-to-back crises will put FEMA under more scrutiny and, therefore, the Biden administration will be under a microscope in the days leading up to the election,” said Timothy Kneeland, a professor at Nazareth University in Rochester, New York, who has studied the issue.

The storms have also scrambled the voting process in places. North Carolina‘s State Board of Elections has passed a resolution to help people in the affected counties vote.

Florida will allow some counties greater flexibility in distributing mail-in ballots and changing polling sites for in-person voting. However, a federal judge in Georgia said Thursday that the state doesn’t need to reopen voter registration despite Helene’s disruptions.

Tension and controversy have begun to override the disaster response, with Biden on Wednesday and Thursday saying that Trump has spread falsehoods that are “un-American.”

— RECOVERY —

“Florida leaders out and about, helping those affected by Hurricane Milton” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — Florida’s leaders have been helping those affected by Milton. First Lady Casey DeSantis, the Governor and their son Mason stopped by an Activate Hope site at New College of Florida, where people could get food, fuel, supplies and connected resources. Republican state Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills shared that he partnered with Republican state Rep. Randy Maggard of Zephyrhills, Republican U.S. Rep. Laurel Lee, and others to provide emergency meal kits, water and tarps to over 400 families affected by the storm. State Sen. Jay Collins, a Tampa Republican, and state Rep. Danny Alvarez, a Riverview Republican, met with linemen in Tampa to thank them.

“Ron DeSantis announces $9.5M toward SeaPort Manatee for hurricane recovery and repairs” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis announced the state will provide $9.5 million to “jump-start the recovery and help repair the impacted infrastructure” at SeaPort Manatee following Milton. He said this will “minimize impacts to Floridians” and ensure the port “gets back to full operations as quickly as possible.” DeSantis said free gas will be distributed at 12 fuel sites following Milton until 7 p.m. on Monday. “Helps to have a budget surplus,” DeSantis said. DeSantis said 5 million gallons of fuel have been delivered and distributed since the storm. Florida Highway Patrol and local law enforcement have been escorting the fuel.

“Milton losses expected to strain reinsurance market” via Kenneth Araullo of Insurance Business Magazine — Reinsurers are bracing for significant losses after Milton landed in Florida’s Sarasota County on Oct. 9 as a Category 3 storm. The hurricane caused extensive property damage, power outages and loss of life, prompting mandatory evacuations. The storm’s large footprint and path through Central Florida suggest it will lead to substantial property and casualty insurance claims. Insurers and reinsurers will likely face elevated losses due to the densely populated areas affected. Moody’s said that Florida-only insurers, defined as those with at least 75% of their premiums written in the state, will be among the hardest hit. The top 10 Florida-only carriers account for approximately 50% of the state’s homeowners business, and their geographic concentration makes them particularly vulnerable.

—”Dramatic photos reveal how Milton reshaped Florida — cutting some iconic beaches in half” via Isabel Keane of The New York Post

“Milton swamped these Tampa Bay neighborhoods. None were in flood zones” via Rebecca Liebson of the Tampa Bay Times — When Lisa Vacante was ready to buy a home in St. Petersburg, she chose the popular Kenwood neighborhood because it was “right smack in the middle of a no evacuation zone.” Maps drawn by the Federal Emergency Management Agency show that Vacante’s home is not in a “flood-risk zone.” Neither were the homes in Lutz, New Tampa, and across swaths of Pasco County, which experienced devastating flooding, even days after Milton had passed. Extreme flooding after hurricanes Debby and Idalia also inundated Tampa Bay communities, shocking some residents who had never experienced serious flooding until recent years. Now, thousands of residents across Tampa Bay who trusted that they lived in neighborhoods that don’t flood — unlike those closer to the coast — are shaken as they assess the damage.

“‘Nowhere else to go’: Florida seniors struggle to recover from back-to-back hurricanes” via Fresh Take Florida — Libbie Bowers sat near the wreckage of her storage shed, deciding which of her belongings were salvageable. Some of Bowers’ possessions floated in the lake behind her house, while other bits lay strewn across neighboring lawns. Bowers, 85, chose to stay in her Bradenton duplex during Milton, which roared through her retirement community Wednesday night with winds over 100 mph. As she sat in her bathroom with food, water and her tabby cat, Sadie, Bowers wished she had heeded the evacuation orders. “It was just like a train coming through,” she said.

“After three hurricanes in two years, Fort Myers Beach residents wonder if it’s time to let go” via Brianna Sacks of The Washington Post — It’s a strange feeling, said Melody King, to be grateful for a hurricane that hit with 100 mile-per-hour winds. Waking up the day after Milton pummeled Florida’s west coast, King said she was so anxious she felt sick. At first light, she drove her white Tahoe to the Fort Myers Beach bridge, bracing for what lay on the other side. Descending into the deserted town, she drove across thick sand coating the main street, past a half-built house that had collapsed, streaming it live on Facebook. Then she turned left and said a prayer: Her house and neighbors were still there. If you “thank God that it was only a Cat-3,” she wondered later that afternoon, “maybe it’s time to reevaluate what we’re doing here.” Two Septembers ago, on the day she turned 39, King lost every single thing she owned. Hurricane Ian had submerged her mobile home on Emily Lane, destroying it “inside out” with a 12-foot wall of water that made an “aquarium inside the sliding glass doors.”

“TECO has power restored to nearly all Polk customers, 75% in Hillsborough and Pinellas” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Tampa Electric (TECO) has made significant progress restoring power to customers after Milton. The utility has restored power to almost all customers in Polk County. TECO also reached its goal of having 75% of customers’ lights back on in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties a day early, hitting the goal Monday morning instead of by the end of Tuesday. The company said essentially all customers should be back up by Thursday. Nearly 70% of all TECO customers had their power restored by early Monday. Work will continue on restoration efforts in Polk County for isolated areas where power has not yet returned.

“Seminole Tribe to donate $1M to Red Cross, World Central Kitchen hurricane relief efforts” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As they work to help those impacted by Helene and Milton, the American Red Cross and World Central Kitchen are getting a $1 million boost, courtesy of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. The Seminole Tribe announced it will donate money directly and through its Hard Rock International brand to support aid, recovery and long-term rebuilding projects planned and ongoing from Florida to the Carolinas and Tennessee. That’s in addition to the Tribe opening its Event Center doors at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to serve as a shelter for displaced people. To date, the center has welcomed more than 1,000 individuals, offering essential services, food and medical care. Seminole Tribe Chair Marcellus Osceola Jr. said the Tribe has always been committed to helping its neighbors in crisis.

Meanwhile … “Nikki Fried claims debris at DeSantis presser a stunt, receives pushback” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Florida Democratic Party Chair Fried implied that debris was being staged behind DeSantis’ podium at a news conference. However, the Governor’s staffers pushed back on the claim and said the pile was part of an actual work site. At the news conference, DeSantis announced several state initiatives to “supplement local entities with debris removal efforts in storm-impacted areas,” a release said. “Caught on today’s livestream — adding debris behind the podium before DeSantis presser. Ron has no shame — he’s spent weeks accusing everyone else of politicizing this disaster while ordering workers to window-dress his news conference,” Fried said.

— 2024 — PRESIDENTIAL —

“The ground game: Kamala Harris’ turnout machine vs. Donald Trump’s unproven alliance” via Lisa Lerer, Julie Bosman, Kellen Browning, Maya King and Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times — In the final weeks of the 2024 Election, Harris and Trump are staking their chances on two radically different theories of how to win: one tried-and-true, the other untested in modern presidential campaigns. Harris’ team runs an expansive version of the field operation that has dominated politics for decades, deploying flotillas of paid staff members to organize and turn out every vote they can find. Trump’s team is largely operating under the assumption that Republicans who voted for Trump in previous elections will once again back him in large numbers. His campaign focuses on a smaller number of infrequent voters his team believes will back Trump if energized to vote.

“The 2016 Election crushed the girls. Now, women, they’re revenge voting.” via Petula Dvorak of The Washington Post — The night that Trump beat Hillary Clinton, most of the country ratified some of the worst parts of their middle school years. The hatred seen on that 2016 campaign trail had worked. The kind of bullying that would get a kid at their middle school suspended got Trump the Oval Office. The promises that they could be anything, do anything, dream anything felt suspended. Instead, they had a tumultuous four years in high school marred by a pandemic and tattered by a fractured nation. When I caught up with them in 2020, I realized that on the night Trump won, I had witnessed the birth of revolutionaries. Though they were thrilled that then-Sen. Harris was poised to make second-tier history as the first female Vice President; the tumultuous previous four years of Trump had ignited them.

“The battleground where Harris Is drubbing Trump” via Kathy Gilsinan of POLITICO — It was as heartwarming a display of bipartisan comity as one is likely to see these days: a Democrat standing up to endorse a Republican House candidate in a close-fought swing-district race. At a storefront campaign office, Ann Ashford declared her support for Republican U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, who had beaten her late husband, Brad Ashford, in 2016. “I’m a Democrat,” she said. “I’m a Harris-Bacon voter. … I believe that there are other Harris-Bacon voters.” Bacon had better hope so, since the district he represents — Nebraska’s 2nd, where a single presidential electoral vote is also at play — in recent polling appears to have turned decisively against Trump.

“Trump disarmed a political landmine in refusing to release his tax returns” via Brian Faler of POLITICO — Trump was once harshly criticized for failing to release his tax returns, but no one seems to care much anymore. Neither he nor JD Vance have disclosed their filings, and there’s no sign they intend to, though they could shed light on potential conflicts of interest and personal stakes they have in legislation before Congress. That would have been a big deal in past years — it was a major issue in Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. But it’s barely come up in this year’s contest or the news media, though the race is a tossup, lawmakers will take up a sweeping debate over the fate of trillions of dollars in tax cuts next year. Biden and Harris released their returns in April. Trump’s steadfast refusal and the dog-that-didn’t-bark nonresponse to that nondisclosure amounts to another blow to the decades-old tradition of presidential contenders in both parties volunteering their returns.

They’re ruining boating, Part 98,726 — “‘Ultimate Trump Boat Parade’ draws strong turnout for a day of ‘patriotic celebration’” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — The Ultimate Trump Boat Parade took place at the Jupiter Inlet where hundreds of boaters attended for a day of “patriotic celebration.” The parade, hosted by Carlos Gavidia, the original creator of the Trump boat movement, also served as a hurricane relief fundraiser. An airshow, which featured paratroopers, a biplane with a wing walker and a C-48 warbird flyover were featured at the event. Paratroopers descended with Trump 2024 flags and American flags. Gavidia said the event featured the world’s largest Trump flag, 3,600 square feet. Hundreds of boats attended the event, with their boats decked out in Trump décor and patriotic flags.

— 2024 — FLORIDA —

“Group backing recreational pot measure raises $100M-plus, but an opposing campaign has more cash on hand” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A political committee behind this year’s recreational pot amendment has officially raised more than $100 million in contributions. But Smart & Safe Florida burned through most of that before heading into the campaign’s final month, starting with less cash than a “Vote No on 3” effort. The Smart & Safe campaign raised nearly $100.8 million through Oct. 4, put over the top by about $1,400 in small donations over one week. But over time, the biggest supporter remains Trulieve, Florida’s largest medical marijuana business. The company gave nearly $92.3 million over the lifetime of Smart & Safe, including the primary funding behind a petition effort to put Amendment 3 on the November ballot. Other major cannabis companies also contributed. Verano gave $3.5 million. Curaleaf donated $3 million.

Smart & Safe Florida ‘clears the air’ on Amendment 3 — The committee backing Amendment 3 is airing a new ad, “Smell,” reminding voters that public smoking is already illegal in Florida and that won’t change if voters choose to legalize recreational cannabis. “Special interests are spending millions of dollars to lie and confuse voters about Amendment 3,” said Morgan Hill, spokesperson for Smart & Safe Florida. “Floridians deserve better. Smart & Safe Florida is focused on spreading the truth about Amendment 3 and reminding Floridians that the legislature has the full authority to implement recreational adult use marijuana to best serve Floridians.”

“Pro-abortion ‘Yes on 4’ rally, march planned in Fort Lauderdale” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Reproductive Freedom Collective of Broward County is hosting a rally and march in support of Amendment 4, which would enshrine abortion into the state’s constitution. “With reproductive rights under attack, participants will join together to send a clear message: we will not back down when it comes to protecting women, girls, doctors, privacy and freedom,” the announcement said. The amendment on the November ballot has faced strong opposition from DeSantis and many Republican leaders. The Governor has called the amendment “deceptive and extreme.” The announcement said the event will “bring together community members, health care providers, faith leaders, advocates, and residents from across South Florida to galvanize support for the abortion rights amendment.”

Happening today — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott will be joined by U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan and members of the “Veterans for Rick Scott” coalition to rally supporters and get out the vote for Scott’s re-election: 2:30 p.m. Location upon RSVP to [email protected].

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 1 —

“Over 500,000 Floridians have already voted in the 2024 Election — early voting will begin soon” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — Over 500,000 Floridians have voted in the 2024 General Election, all by mail and returns are expected to continue increasing. As of Monday, around 1.1 million Republicans and 1.3 million Democrats have requested mail-in ballots. Close to 700,000 of those either unaffiliated with a party or affiliated with a minor party have requested one. While the total votes are expected to increase rapidly, 240,000 Democrats, 204,000 Republicans and 112,000 “others” have voted already. That breaks down to about 43% Democratic, 37% Republican, and 20% other — handing Democrats close to a 7-point lead without rounding. For context, in 2020, Democrats finished mail-in voting with a lead of about 14 points.

— 2024 — DOWN-BALLOT 2 —

Happening today: The Capital Tiger Bay Club is hosting a Senate District 3 Candidate Debate with Sen. Corey Simon and Daryl Parks, moderated by Gary Fineout. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program begins at noon at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 W. Pensacola Street, Tallahassee.

“Tom Keen outraises Erika Booth, but she holds cash advantage for last month of HD 35 campaigning” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Rep. Keen has substantially outraised Republican opponent Booth. But heading into the campaign’s final month, the challenger has the most cash on hand. Keen, who defeated Booth earlier this year in a House District 35 Special Election, has raised more than $110,000 through Oct. 4 to defend the seat. By comparison, Booth has raised more than $95,000. But Keen has also spent his money more aggressively, even though Booth faced Primary opposition in August and the incumbent did not. Keen burned through almost $69,000 and wrapped the last reporting period with nearly $42,000 left in his candidate account. Meanwhile, Booth has spent just over $34,000, and that prudency leaves her campaign with more than $61,000 in cash on hand for the final stretch.

“Nate Douglas holds 2-to-1 cash advantage over Susan Plasencia a month from HD 37 election” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Douglas maintains a roughly 2-to-1 cash advantage over Rep. Plasencia as he aims to unseat the Republican. Douglas has raised nearly $266,000 this cycle, while the incumbent has pulled in over $150,000. Even after Douglas spent almost $155,000 painting Plasencia as an extremist enemy of education in a university town, he had nearly $111,000 in his candidate account as of Oct. 4, while Plasencia was down to around $51,000. Douglas’ political committee, Warriors of Change, has reported another $90,000 in donations and closed the period with more than $47,000 in the bank. Team Plasencia, by contrast, closed the reporting period with less than $27,000. The bottom line: Douglas entered the last month of campaigning in House District 37 with more than $158,000 to play with, while the incumbent has just under $78,000.

“Democrats seek to retake Florida House seat in Osceola that GOP flipped in 2022” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The battle for one of several Florida House seats Democrats hope to regain from Republicans this year pits two Osceola County residents against each other who couldn’t be more opposite in their views and backgrounds. Maria Revelles, 54, is a single mother of six and a cancer survivor from Puerto Rico with a long career as a community organizer and union representative. Like many who live in the sprawling House District 47 that includes St. Cloud, Kissimmee, Lake Nona and Buena Ventura Lakes, she is a transplant from another state and a registered Democrat. Paula Stark, 67, the incumbent, is an Alabama-born, Florida-raised Republican and a former Miss Osceola. She is a grandmother and well-known fixture in St. Cloud and Kissimmee, having spent decades running the Osceola News-Gazette and St. Cloud Main Street, an economic development nonprofit.

“Florida nurses ‘proud’ to endorse Joe Saunders in HD 106” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — The Florida Nurses Association, a constituent of the American Nurses Association, is throwing its support behind Democrat Saunders as he seeks to flip the House District 106 seat. “As health care professionals, we need leaders who truly understand the challenges facing our communities and are committed to improving public health and access to care,” said Marie Etienne, president of the FNA. “Joe Saunders has consistently fought for policies to support health care workers and expand health care access for all Floridians. His dedication to advocating for the well-being of our patients and our profession makes him the right choice for State Representative in House District 106. The members of the Florida Nurses Association are proud to endorse Joe.”

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis blames legal ‘loophole’ on gas station generator shortfall, but probably won’t fix it” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — While Florida law dictates that gas stations should be able to operate with “an alternate generated power source for a minimum of 72 hours … no later than 36 hours after a major disaster,” the law grandfathered in facilities built before 2006 and offered exemptions for gas stations based on arbitrary population cutoffs. In counties with 300,000 people or more, the law applies to stations with “16 or more fueling positions.” In counties with between 100,000 and 300,000, the threshold is 12 fueling positions. And in smaller counties, the state says eight is enough. Chains with more than 10 locations must make a portable generator available, but the law seems to let smaller providers off the hook. “I think that it was written in a way that if you want to conduct your operations not to be covered by that, you can. So, I think there’s a lot of them … they’re in kind of like a loophole. They’ve made it that way,” DeSantis said Monday.

Happening today — The Florida Board of Education meets: 9 a.m., 444 Appleyard Dr. Student Union Ballroom, Tallahassee.

“Florida universities are culling hundreds of general education courses” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida’s public universities are purging the list of general education courses they will offer next year to fall in line with a state law pushed for by DeSantis targeting “woke ideologies” in higher education. These decisions, in many cases being driven by the university system’s Board of Governors, can potentially affect faculty and thousands of students across the state. Hundreds of courses are slated to become electives after previously counting toward graduation requirements, which university professors and free speech advocates fear is just the first step toward those classes disappearing entirely. The state’s involvement in a curriculum process — historically left to universities — is riling academics and students who oppose how officials use new authority to weed out courses like Anthropology of Race & Ethnicity, Sociology of Gender and Women in Literature.

“Book bans are down in Florida, but the fight over censorship remains, advocate group says” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Book censorship appears to be slowing down this year, according to a new report by the American Library Association (ALA). Advocates said that Florida’s numbers fit into a large national trend that shows fewer books being challenged this year, but the numbers are still significantly higher than pre-2020. The ALA said that people filed 13 petitions to contest 80 total titles — including several classic books — between Jan. 1 and Aug. 31 in Florida schools and public libraries. During the same period in 2023, ALA reported 852 titles were contested in Florida.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Mike Johnson says hurricane aid ‘can wait’ until after House recess” via Andrew Solender of Axios — House Speaker Johnson closed the door to Congress returning early to pass funding to respond to Milton and Helene. Lawmakers in both parties who represent areas affected by the storms have pushed to cut the October recess short and reconvene to pass a disaster relief package. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has said it has enough funds to manage recovery operations for now, though it is expected to need additional funds in the long-term. “It can wait because remember … Congress appropriated $20 billion additional to FEMA so that they would have the necessary resources to address immediate needs,” Johnson said. That $20 billion was part of a stopgap government spending bill that extended funding until December at the previous year’s spending levels.

“AI sector frustrated by Congress’ slow pace keeping up with the advanced tech” via Elizabeth Elkind of Fox News — People close to the growing artificial intelligence (AI) sector say the industry is frustrated with the pace Congress is handling the issue. AI experts and those who work in the industry are particularly concerned with Election Day being less than a month away. With sophisticated AI technology becoming more accessible, instances of “deepfakes” and other misinformation are growing prevalent on social media, particularly as it relates to politics. “Congress has struggled to pass national technology laws,” said Craig Albright, senior vice president for U.S. government relations at The Software Alliance.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Identities released of six killed in Wednesday’s tornado at Spanish Lakes Country Club” via Melissa E. Holsman of Treasure Coast Newspapers — Five days after a powerful EF3 tornado ripped through Spanish Lakes Country Club Village and other areas near Lakewood Park in northern Fort Pierce, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of six people killed during the catastrophic weather event. The three men and three women who died at the Spanish Lakes Country Club Village are William Cutlip, 82; Mary Vilamantez, 70; Alejandro Alonso, 66; Roger Ammon, 85; Sandra McDonald, 84; and Deborah Kennedy, 66. “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you of the tragic passing of the following St. Lucie County residents who lost their lives as a direct result of the tornado that touched down in Spanish Lakes,” Sheriff Keith Pearson said.

“Rosie Cordero-Stutz adds $477K to Sheriff’s bid with big boosts from major Trump donors” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cordero-Stutz’s campaign for Miami-Dade Sheriff enjoyed its best round of fundraising so far between Aug. 16 and Sept. 20: more than $477,000, a huge chunk of which came from a pair of major Trump donors, including one based in Orlando who is buying his own Trump ads. She collected the funds through her campaign account and political committee, Citizens for a Safer Community. Her Democratic opponent, James Reyes, raised less than half that sum and now trails her in total fundraising this cycle and cash on hand by the end of the period. Between the time she filed to run in mid-October 2023 and Sept. 20, Cordero-Stutz raised more than $1 million. She had about $472,300 left heading into late September.

“‘Integrity and accountability’: 14 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fourteen more local leaders — 12 current, two former — are getting behind Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety Reyes’ campaign for county Sheriff. Atop the list are Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos and Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, an independent. Both said they are proud to endorse Reyes. Santos said Reyes “understands the critical role that public safety plays in ensuring our students have the opportunity learn and thrive in a secure environment.” “Chief Reyes has consistently shown that he values open communication and trust with the communities he serves,” she said. “I know he will bring that same dedication to supporting Miami-Dade residents through this historic transition.” Corradino said he has “always valued integrity and accountability in public service,” and it’s for those reasons he’s supporting Reyes.

“Former Miami Beach Mayor backs ‘true advocate for freedom’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade SOE” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Phillip Levine believes the race for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections isn’t a contest in terms of qualifications. One candidate, Democrat J.C. Planas, is an elections and ethics lawyer who has proven his bona fides as Levine’s attorney. The other, Republican Miami Rep. Alina Garcia, isn’t and hasn’t. “In today’s polarizing climate, finding leaders who prioritize integrity and fairness is more crucial than ever. That’s why I’m proud to endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections,” said Levine, a Democrat who served as Mayor from 2013 to 2017. “Having served as my own elections attorney, I can say with confidence that J.C. is not only an expert in election law, he’s a true advocate for freedom and fairness in democracy. His career has been dedicated to ensuring every voice is heard and every eligible vote counts, regardless of political affiliation. With his passion, dedication, and deep understanding of our election system, I trust him to protect our democracy and uphold the integrity of our elections. J.C. is exactly the leader we need right now.”

“PBC Commissioner Sara Baxter is having Sheriff’s deputies protect her at events. Who pays?” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies have been accompanying Commissioner Baxter to public and private meetings she attends, costing taxpayers nearly $6,000 from July 1 to Sept. 9. Baxter, a first-term Commission member who represents the county’s western communities, said she asked for security protection after she felt threatened at meetings she attended. She has been part of contentious meetings on topics such as big-wheel trucks in The Acreage and finding a home for a drag racing track. The deputy or deputies assigned to Baxter are paid overtime. It is not clear whether the deputies meet her at the events she attends or whether they drive her to them.

Meanwhile … “Another Trump clemency recipient faces domestic violence-related charges” via Kenneth P. Vogel and Eric Lipton of The New York Times — A Florida man who received a commutation of a 20-year fraud sentence Trump in 2020 — only to plead guilty this year to a related crime — was arrested on Sunday on domestic violence-related charges in South Florida. The man, Philip Esformes, was charged with two felony counts that could result in jail time and fines if he were convicted. Esformes is at least the seventh person granted clemency by Trump who has been charged with new crimes after receiving a second chance. Esformes is also the third known recipient of a clemency grant from Trump to be charged with a domestic violence-related offense.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Milton made a mess of Central Florida. When will the debris be picked up?” via Ryan Gillespie and Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Mountains of sticks, limbs and bagged debris strewn by blustery Milton are piled in front of homes across Central Florida, and officials warn it could be weeks until it’s picked up. Solid waste crews in Orlando began working when roads were deemed safe and collected more than 120 tons of debris over the weekend. An official said they estimate about 80,000 cubic yards to collect throughout the city — enough to fill the beds of 32,000 full-size pickup trucks. The process could take more than a month. Joe England, the solid waste assistant division manager, said they’ve supplemented their regular staff with help from the Streets and Stormwater and the Parks and Recreation departments to fill the trucks. “We’re working seven days a week,” he said. “We’re not working on our traditional service schedules.”

“Florida Bar clears two former Orange-Osceola prosecutors in ethics probe over deputy’s indictment” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Two former Orange-Osceola prosecutors were cleared earlier this month of allegations they flouted ethical rules after the Florida Bar found “insufficient” proof of withholding evidence an Orange County deputy likely lied about intentionally shooting a man during a foot chase. Chief Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams brought the misconduct allegations against lawyers Alfredo Zamora and David Fear in late June — months after Deputy Bruce Stolk’s aggravated battery charge was dropped. Williams accused Zamora and Fear, who worked under now-suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell, of believing Stolk accidentally shot Edenilson Urbina during a December 2020 chase in Oak Ridge but decided to prosecute him anyway.

“Incumbent Felix faces Hammer for Palm Bay City Council Seat 2” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Only 313 votes separated them in the Aug. 20 Primary. However, because neither incumbent Donny Jean Felix nor challenger Richard Michael Hammer got more than 50% of the vote, Palm Bay voters will decide on Nov. 5 what separates the two in the City Council Seat 2 runoff race. Each highlights increasing accountability, diversifying the economy and forging a safer city, among the key issues they say are best to tackle. Felix currently serves as Deputy Mayor. The City Council seat has a four-year term, with a yearly salary of $12,722. Palm Bay’s issues are commonplace in Florida: The increased need for more police, fire, water, sewage and other public services, and how to pay for them.

— LOCAL: TB —

What Mike Griffin is reading — “Homecoming, on-campus stadium groundbreaking rescheduled at USF due to Milton” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The University of South Florida (USF) has rescheduled its Homecoming activities and a planned groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s new stadium due to challenges presented by Milton. Homecoming will now be held Nov. 4-9, while the groundbreaking ceremony will be held Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m. “Our focus right now is on the safety of the USF community and getting our campuses reopened and back to normal operations. We also recognize that our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university are experiencing many challenges as we recover from the recent hurricanes,” USF President Rhea Law said. “By rescheduling our Homecoming and on-campus stadium groundbreaking ceremony to November, it will allow us to celebrate these important events at a more appropriate time.”

“After riding out Milton at Trop, stingrays relocate to Florida Aquarium” via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times — As Milton’s 100-plus mph winds tore the roof off Tropicana Field on Wednesday night amid extensive damage to the stadium, seven cownose rays rode out the storm in the 10,000-gallon tank beyond the outfield fence that is their regular-season home. All survived and appeared to be in good shape and on Monday, they were relocated to the Tampa-based Florida Aquarium, whose staff provides care for them at the stadium. “We’re pleased to report the cownose stingrays handled the storm well. With the Tampa Bay Rays’ support, our staff was able to provide on-site care over the past several days and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium,” associate curator Craig Johnson said.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Milton’s aftermath: Floodwaters rise along St. Johns River in Central Florida” via Martin E. Comas and Annie Martin of the Orlando Sentinel — As Central Floridians stagger to their feet from Milton — picking up debris and watching their lights come back on — emergency officials are preparing for another potential disaster: rising floodwaters along the St. Johns River. Crews in Seminole County closed several flooded roads this weekend, including along the western shore of Lake Harney near the Geneva community, around Mullet Lake Park, and on the southern side of Lake Jesup, after several homes took on water from the north-flowing St. Johns. The water reached knee-deep in many of those areas. Teams from the Florida National Guard and the Seminole County Fire Department have evacuated 15 people since last Thursday from flooded homes in Geneva and the Spring Oaks neighborhood, which rests in a crook of the Little Wekiva River in Altamonte Springs.

“As the election nears, Leon County Democrats hit the streets to take their message door-to-door” via Tom Flanigan of WFSU — With just over three weeks to go before the general election, North Florida Democrats were going door-to-door, drumming up support for their candidates over the weekend. One of those candidates was Yen Bailey. She’s trying to unseat Republican Congressman Neal Dunn in Florida’s 2nd Congressional District. Bailey said the damage done by this year’s hurricanes was top-of-mind for those in the eastern part of the district. “The people that I talk to, they are very concerned about getting FEMA funding; getting as much disaster relief as they can.” And what concerned Bailey were the many myths and rumors about relief funding that are making the rounds. She said much of her face time with voters in the district has been spent trying to dispel disinformation.

“Home sales drop in September among Northeast Florida counties” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Single-family home sales fell again in September along Florida’s First Coast while home prices crept up for the month. The Northeast Florida Association of Realtors issued its monthly analysis of the six-county region, and the housing market remains sluggish. There were 1,526 closed home sales for Northeast Florida in September. That’s an 11.4% decrease from September 2023. Numbers are down from August by 17.7% when there were 1,777 closed sales. That August number was an 8% drop from the number of homes sold in July. Meanwhile, the median price for houses on the First Coast and the number of homes for sale are increasing. The median sales price in September for single-family homes was $389,945, a 2.4% increase from September 2024 and a 1.8% increase from August.

— LOCAL: SW FL —

“Gas shortages easing in Sarasota even as many stations remain closed after Milton” via Derek Gilliam of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Don Harvey filled up the last of several sizable plastic gas cans at a busy Wawa on Myrtle Street and Washington Boulevard in Sarasota, his third trip for fuel since Milton disrupted daily life across Florida late last week. Things are getting better as more gas stations get power and fuel, but it’s not been easy to secure gasoline, with some residents waiting in line for hours all along Florida’s west coast. Finding open gas stations remained challenging in the region as many gas stations still lacked power or had been damaged during the storm.

“Sarasota County students return to class Wednesday; Manatee determining reopening date” via Samantha Gholar of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Both the Manatee and Sarasota County School Districts are working post-hurricane to get the area schools prepared for school to reopen after Milton stuck the region last week. Sarasota Schools are set for students to resume attendance on Wednesday. Manatee Schools had not set a resumption schedule as of midday Monday. District schools remained closed last week as Milton made landfall on Siesta Key. About a dozen of the District’s 60 schools were used as shelters for storm evacuees, with thousands of people in storm surge and low-lying evacuation zones and mobile homes taking refuge.

“Sarasota airport to open midweek after ‘extensive damage’ from Milton” via Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is set to open Oct. 16 following severe damage from Milton. Airport CEO Rick Piccolo said that Milton caused between $10 million and $15 million in damages and two sections of the airport’s roof have sustained extensive damage. A temporary roof over the damaged roof is expected to be completed Monday night. “The eye [of the hurricane] went right over the airport,” Piccolo said. “On the front end, we lost a bit of our roof over the security checkpoint, and on the back end, we lost the rest of our roof over the entire concourse and part of the third floor. So obviously that not only has roof damage, but then you have water pouring in.”

“Sarasota manufacturer’s headquarters battered by Milton” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Key operations for one of Tampa Bay’s largest manufacturers were in the path of destruction Milton left in Sarasota after making landfall as a Category 3 storm near Siesta Key last week. Helios Technologies was still in the process of assessing the extent of damage at three facilities in the area and the impact of the disruption on its manufacturing operations as of a statement on Oct. 10. The damage is likely substantial. The headquarters facility is located roughly 1.6 miles from the coast behind the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and around 10 miles north of Siesta Key. The center of operations for one of Helios’ subsidiaries, Sun Hydraulics, is also nearby. The company has two large facilities roughly a mile from Helios’ headquarters. Early reports show the airport sustained significant roof damage, with large portions ripped from its terminal. President and CEO Rick Piccolo initially said repairs would be completed before the end of last week, but the airport will not be operational until Oct. 16, officials said.

“Lineman helps save two people from overturned vehicle after Florida crash” via Garrett Phillips of WFLA — A lineman helping restore power to Peace River Electric customers took a break from restoring electricity to help save two occupants of an overturned vehicle following a crash in Florida on Sunday. The company shared photos on Facebook showing the moment Cameron Elias, with PowerLine, came across an accident and leapt into action. When Elias saw a vehicle with front-end damage in the middle of the road, he quickly spotted a second vehicle overturned on its side about 75 yards away. Bystanders attempted to rescue the occupants inside, so Elias rushed to aid them. Eventually, the hole was big enough to pull both occupants free from the vehicle. Elias, also an EMT, treated himself for a small cut he suffered on his right forearm before helping evaluate the pair for injuries.

“Florida restaurateur rebuilding after Helene: ‘An absolute gut punch’” via Daniella Genovese of Fox Business — Café L’Europe, one of the oldest buildings in St. Armands Circle, in Sarasota, has been flooded four times in the past 18 months. “That last one from Helene completely wiped out the restaurant. Every piece of equipment is ruined … It was gut-wrenching,” John Horne, CEO of Oysters Rock Hospitality, which owns and operates the restaurant along with six other spots along Florida’s West Coast, told FOX Business. Horne said the building, formerly home to John Ringling’s sales office, took on 4 feet of water and that no one in St. Armands Circle was spared. “[I’ve’] never seen anything like it. Every business in the circle is affected” by Helene, Horne said. Helene made landfall last month as a Category 4 storm and brought winds with speeds of up to 140 mph and a record storm surge of 15 feet.

“Lee Health set to go private after Board vote; one hurdle left” via Liz Freeman of the Naples Daily News — Lee Health is going private, yet approval from the Lee County Commission is required. The Board of Directors for the public hospital system in Lee County voted on Oct. 7, 9-1, to convert to a private nonprofit system. Board member Therese Everly cast the “no” vote. The special Board meeting on the issue was held despite Milton approaching Southwest Florida in the preceding days. A special Lee County Commission meeting for Oct. 8 was called off because of the hurricane threat. It needs to be rescheduled for the Board to sign off on Lee Health’s privatization. The Lee County Board is expected to give its approval.

— TOP OPINION —

“A shift in the race” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — A few days ago, there was a report that the Harris campaign is in trouble and the Trump campaign is “extremely bullish” on Trump’s chances to win the presidency.

The reporter, former ABC News journalist Mark Halperin, said his account is based on “robust private polling” and talks with sources on both sides. “She’s in a lot of trouble,” Halperin said of Harris.

“Pennsylvania is tough for her right now. … Wisconsin and Michigan are looking worse for Harris than before. … The conversations I’m having with Trump people and Democrats with data are extremely bullish on Trump’s chances in the last 48 hours. Extremely bullish.”

At the same time as Trump’s rise have come reports about growing concerns inside the Harris campaign.

A representative account was CNN’s “Democrats grow anxious as Election Day nears,” which reported that “Democrats are increasingly anxious over Harris’ fate” and “there is a growing sense that her campaign is stuck in the mud.” Several other reports offered variations on that theme.

The bottom line is that despite talk about Harris’ momentum at various times in the race, she really hasn’t had any momentum after that period in July when everything was going her way. And now, with the election three weeks away, she’s struggling.

So here is a theory. The normal resting state of the race is for Trump to be a little ahead. But Harris has enjoyed three big bumps since becoming the Democratic candidate and each of them has made the race trend her way before fading. The first bump and biggest by far, was when Biden pulled out of the race. The second, and second biggest, was the Democratic convention. The third was the Sept. 10 debate between Harris and Trump.

— OPINIONS —

“Republicans’ closing message: We lie to you” via A.B. Stoddard of The Bulwark — Trump, as always, engages in demonstrably false lies he is easily caught in, but this time around, he has a running mate who does so, too. A few of their fellow Republicans have called out Trump and Vance for some of their recent lies — about Haitians supposedly killing and eating pets in Ohio last month and about Democrats supposedly holding out on relief for Republicans in storm-ravaged areas. But many other Republicans are parroting the lies. None of this is true. Governors from all the states affected by Helene have vouched for the federal government’s response. Trump isn’t likely to stop and neither is Vance.

“Trump immigration documentary should be shown now, NBC” via Jason Bailey of Bloomberg — Oscar winner Errol Morris is one of the living legends of documentary film and his latest feature, Separated, focuses on Trump’s horrifying role in separating immigrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s a film that voters should have the opportunity to watch before Election Day, but in a move that can only be described as a gross dereliction of journalistic duty, they’ll have to wait. Less than a week after MSNBC Films announced it had acquired the film for a limited theatrical release and airing on the cable network, Morris asked a pointed question on X. “Why is my movie not being shown on NBC prior to the election?” he posted. “It is not a partisan movie. It’s about a policy that was disgusting and should not be allowed to happen again. Make your own inferences.”

”Lawmakers’ climate denialism is pure, unadulterated lunacy” via Craig Pittman for The Nation — For state legislators, climate change is as fictional as Freddy Kreuger. This Spring, DeSantis, with the state Legislature, passed a law that deleted most references to climate change from state law. By removing the words “climate change” and “greenhouse gas emissions,” their law made the whole issue go “poof!” It was just like the time David Copperfield made the Statue of Liberty vanish. There’s just one teensy little problem: The Statue of Liberty trick was just an illusion. So was this. “Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico are all running at or near-record levels this year, just as they did last year,” said David Zierden, Florida’s state climatologist.

— ALOE —

“Tampa Bay strip club offering free admission and drinks for linemen” via Colin Wolf of Creative Loafing — After two back-to-back hurricanes, thousands are still without power around Tampa Bay and the biggest local celebrities right now are, without a doubt, the linemen. As a thank you for working tirelessly to turn the juice back on, one Tampa strip club wants to make sure these linemen are also turned on … but with strippers. Since Sunday, Oct. 13, Thee Dollhouse, located at 1010 N Westshore Blvd., has been throwing nightly “Power Up” parties, offering free admission and one complimentary drink to all linemen. “All linemen and emergency responders, and anyone helping their neighbors restore the area receive free admission and 1st drink free,” wrote the strip club on social media. “Yes, we have power, and we’re turning up the energy! Join us for an electrifying night of fun, music, and unforgettable performances.” The special, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., also offers up $20 buckets of beer and $5 shot deals.

“Florida therapy dog comes out of retirement to help Milton recovery efforts” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The same tornado that devastated the Spanish Lakes neighborhood in Fort Pierce, killing six people, crossed into Indian River County — ripping up roofs and trees in Vero Beach, according to the National Weather Service. Although there were no deaths in Vero Beach from Milton — which spawned a series of violent tornadoes statewide hours before landfall on the Gulf Coast — the twister caused vast damage to the barrier island. As residents on Dahlia Lane continued the arduous task of cutting trees and clearing debris from their yards under the hot sun, Olivia Chasse and her 6-year-old daughter Charlotte walked down the street with their golden retriever, Ben.

“A well-known Tallahassee attorney pens a handbook to help convince non-voters to change their minds” via Tom Flanigan of WFSU — One of Tallahassee’s best-known political advisers has added a book to his list of accomplishments. WFSU sat down with Sean Pittman to discuss his book, “Disaffected.” With lots of political candidates to consult, in addition to his regular appearances on WCTV’s “The Usual Suspects” program, you’d think Pittman might already be busy enough. But he said he chose to devote many months of research and effort to writing for a very simple reason. “As much as I care about elections and politics and democracy in this country, I just thought, instead of writing it on social media all the time, why not just put it in something people can read if they want to or not. And they don’t have a chance to argue with me about it (laughs). So, it really was that simple.” He explained that political concern led directly to the creation of his book “Disaffected: Access vs Apathy — Why Every Election is THE Election of a Lifetime.”

