October 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Homecoming, on-campus stadium groundbreaking rescheduled at USF due to Milton
USF Football is staying put.

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 14, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Integrity and accountability’: 14 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Former Miami Beach Mayor backs ‘true advocate for freedom’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade SOE

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

Seminole Tribe to donate $1M to Red Cross, World Central Kitchen hurricane relief efforts

USF
Homecoming events will now take place in early November.

The University of South Florida (USF) has rescheduled its homecoming activities and a planned groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s new stadium due to challenges presented by Hurricane Milton.

Homecoming will now be held Nov. 4-9, while the groundbreaking ceremony will be held Nov. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

“Our focus right now is on the safety of the USF community, and getting our campuses reopened and back to normal operations. We also recognize that our students, faculty, staff, alumni and friends of the university are experiencing many challenges as we recover from the recent hurricanes,” USF President Rhea Law said. “By rescheduling our Homecoming and on-campus stadium groundbreaking ceremony to November, it will allow us to celebrate these important events at a more appropriate time.”

Details of the new November homecoming event schedule will be announced at a later date.

The news comes after USF announced earlier Monday that it had reopened its Tampa and Sarasota campuses that day, and that it would reopen the St. Petersburg campus on Tuesday.

Some limited facilities will remain closed. Classes will resume at all campuses Tuesday.

Though classes will resume, USF is providing flexibility to students impacted by the storm, offering in-person options as well as online. Faculty members have been urged to employ patience with students affected by the storm who may have left the region to evacuate, and to allow flexibility on completing assignments.

Business operations have resumed remotely, with only essential employees reporting to facilities that are open. Employees who do not have power at home and need a place to work are also able to do so at an open facility.

Normal business operations will resume Tuesday on all campuses using a hybrid approach to provide flexibility to faculty and staff. Employees may choose to work remotely through the week, as long as their position allows for it, in consultation with their supervisor.

USF anticipates returning to business as usual for faculty staff and students in-person on Monday, Oct. 21.

Residence halls at USF St. Pete will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the exception of Pelican Hall (RHO), which remains closed until further notice.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFormer Miami Beach Mayor backs ‘true advocate for freedom’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade SOE

next‘Integrity and accountability’: 14 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories