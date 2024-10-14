‘Integrity and accountability’: 14 more local leaders back James Reyes for Miami-Dade Sheriff

Fourteen more local leaders — 12 current, two former — are getting behind Miami-Dade Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ campaign for county Sheriff.

Atop the list are Democratic Miami-Dade School Board member Luisa Santos and Pinecrest Mayor Joseph Corradino, an independent.

Both said they are proud to endorse Reyes.

Santos said in a statement that Reyes “understands the critical role that public safety plays in ensuring our students have the opportunity learn and thrive in a secure environment.”

“Chief Reyes has consistently shown that he values open communication and trust with the communities he serves,” she said. “I know he will bring that same dedication to supporting Miami-Dade residents through this historic transition.”

Corradino said he has “always valued integrity and accountability in public service,” and it’s for those reasons he’s supporting Reyes.

“Throughout his 25 years in law enforcement, James has shown an unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and building community trust,” Corradino said in a statement. “His dedication to reform and protecting residents in every corner of Miami-Dade is exactly what we need to build a safer community for all.”

Other new endorsers of Reyes’ campaign include North Bay Village Vice Mayor Richard Chervony, Key Biscayne Council member Franklin Caplan, South Miami Commissioner Briany Corey, Palmetto Bay Council member Patrick Fiore, Aventura Commissioner Rachel Friedland, Florida City Commissioner James Gold, Miami Gardens Council member Linda Julien, and North Miami Council members Pierre Frantz Charles, Scott Galvin and Estime Irving.

Former Miami-Dade Commissioner Katy Sorensen and ex-Pinecrest Mayor Evelyn Greer confirmed they’re also supporting Reyes for the county’s top cop job.

They join Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony, five Miami-Dade Commissioners and many other local elected officials that have endorsed Reyes. Groups backing him include SEIU Local 1991, United Teachers of Dade, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida, GSAF Local 100 and LiUNA Local 1652.

Reyes said of the new endorsements, “I’m truly honored to have the support of these dedicated public servants who work tirelessly for our community. We’re out there every day connecting with voters and local leaders across Miami-Dade, sharing why this race for Sheriff matters so much. Keeping our residents, families, and community safe is my top priority. I’m committed to leading Miami-Dade forward with a focus on safety, trust, and transparency.”

Reyes joined Levine Cava’s administration as head of the county Corrections Department in 2022. Last year, Levine Cava promoted Reyes — a longtime member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office — to serve as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire and Corrections Departments.

But that arrangement will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

Reyes faces Assistant Miami Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who carries endorsements from Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, the Hispanic Police Officers Association and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, among others.

Reyes and Cordero-Stutz are set for their second English-language debate on CBS Miami Oct. 15, with investigative reporter Jim DeFede moderating.

There are also plans for them to debate twice in Spanish. One is confirmed. Cordero-Stutz and Reyes will participate in an Oct. 16 debate on WLTV Univision 23, with anchor Ambrosio Hernandez moderating. It will air on Oct. 20.

They’ve both also agreed to debate on WURN Actualidad Radio with Roberto Tejera and Juan Camilo Gomez moderating, though the date is yet undecided.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.