‘He will make his hometown proud’: 5 Miami-Dade Commissioners back James Reyes for Sheriff

Five of Miami-Dade’s seven Democratic County Commissioners are officially supporting Chief of Public Safety James Reyes’ bid for Sheriff.

They include Miami-Dade Commission Chair Oliver Gilbert and Commissioners Marlein Bastien, Danielle Cohen Higgins, Eileen Higgins and Kionne McGhee, a former House Democratic Leader.

Each provided statements explaining their endorsements.

Gilbert, the immediate past Mayor of Miami Gardens, noted that Reyes “didn’t hesitate” to return to Miami-Dade in late 2022 to serve in Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration. Since then, Gilbert said, Reyes has “brought important change that has made our community safer.”

“In law enforcement, nothing is more important than building trust, ensuring our entire community is protected, and treating every resident fairly and equally, and I’ve seen James to do just that,” he said. “I’ve been proud to work with our Chief and I’ve seen firsthand why he will make his hometown proud as our Sheriff.”

Bastien, a longtime nonprofit leader, said Reyes “will serve and protect all residents in every corner of our community with honor, dignity, and proven experience.” Cohen Higgins, a lawyer, noted that in his first year with Miami-Dade, Reyes brought the Corrections Department into substantial compliance with the U.S. Department of Justice for the first time in more than a decade.

Higgins, the Commission’s senior member, said public safety is “the bedrock of any community” and that Reyes will ensure its sustenance by providing Sheriff’s Office personnel with “the resources, pay, and benefits they deserve.”

McGhee added, “As the only candidate for Miami-Dade Sheriff with executive leadership in a Sheriff’s office, our Chief of Public Safety James Reyes has a track record of keeping our community safe while building public trust.”

The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, and its 13 members won office without their party affiliation listed beside their names on the ballot.

The new endorsements come days after two Transport Workers Union chapters confirmed their support of Reyes’ campaign. Others backing him include SEIU Local 1991, United Teachers of Dade, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, the National Association of Police Organizations, the South Florida AFL-CIO, AFSCME Florida, GSAF Local 100, LiUNA Local 1652, Levine Cava, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony and many local elected officials.

Reyes, who was born in Cuba but spent much of his youth in Miami-Dade, said in a statement that it is “a true honor” to have the backing of the five Commissioners.

“We in law enforcement could not do our job without leaders like Chairman Gilbert, Commissioner Cohen-Higgins, Commissioner Higgins, and Commissioner McGhee,” he said.

“As Sheriff, I look forward to collaborating with all of our municipal and county leaders in our mission to build community trust, fight corruption, and keep families safe in every corner of Miami-Dade.”

Miami-Dade hasn’t had an elected Sheriff since 1966, when county voters eliminated the position after a grand jury report revealed rampant corruption within the agency. Instead, the Mayor today serves as the de facto Sheriff and has since had an appointed Police Director who reports to them.

Last year, Levine Cava promoted Reyes — a longtime member of the Broward Sheriff’s Office — to serve as the county’s Chief of Public Safety, a role in which he oversees Miami-Dade’s Police, Fire and Corrections Departments.

But that arrangement will soon change, due to a 2018 referendum in which 58% of Miami-Dade voters joined a statewide supermajority in approving a constitutional amendment requiring that the county join Florida’s 66 other counties in having an elected Sheriff.

Reyes faces Assistant Miami Police Director Rosie Cordero-Stutz, who carries endorsements from Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Carlos Giménez, 27 current Florida Sheriffs, the Hispanic Police Officers Association and former Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, a Democrat, among others.

Cordero-Stutz beat 10 opponents in a Republican Primary to advance to the General Election, several of whom have since endorsed her. One is backing Reyes, who soundly defeated three opponents in a Democratic Primary last month to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

The two candidates will have their first English-language debate Sunday on WPLG Local 10’s “This Week in South Florida,” with host Glenna Milberg moderating. A second debate in English is set for Oct. 15 on CBS Miami with investigative reporter Jim DeFede leading the discussion.

There are also plans for them to debate twice in Spanish. One is confirmed. Cordero-Stutz and Reyes will participate in an Oct. 16 debate on WLTV Univision 23, with anchor Ambrosio Hernandez moderating. It will air on Oct. 20.

They’ve both also agreed to debate on WURN Actualidad Radio with Roberto Tejera and Juan Camilo Gomez moderating, though the date is yet undecided.

Reyes and Cordero-Stutz have also completed three of a planned five candidate forums. The remaining ones are set for Oct. 22 and Oct. 24 with the Miami Foundation and Miami-Dade Bar Association, respectively.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.