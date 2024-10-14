USF Tampa, Sarasota now open; St. Pete campus to open Tuesday

The University of South Florida (USF) has reopened two of its campuses and will open its remaining location on Tuesday.

USF Tampa and Sarasota reopened Monday after being closed since last week ahead of Hurricane Milton. USF St. Pete will reopen Tuesday.

Some limited facilities will remain closed.

While the Tampa and Sarasota campuses are open, classes on Monday are being held asynchronously, meaning no in-person classes. Students will be given assignments from their instructors, but will not be required to complete them Monday.

Classes will resume at all campuses Tuesday.

Though classes will resume, USF is providing flexibility to students impacted by the storm, offering in-person options as well as online. Faculty members have been urged to employ patience with students affected by the storm who may have left the region to evacuate, and to allow flexibility on completing assignments.

Business operations have resumed remotely, with only essential employees reporting to facilities that are open. Employees who do not have power at home and need a place to work are also able to do so at an open facility.

Normal business operations will resume Tuesday on all campuses using a hybrid approach to provide flexibility to faculty and staff. Employees may choose to work remotely through the week, as long as their position allows for it, in consultation with their supervisor.

USF anticipates returning to business as usual for faculty staff and students in-person on Monday, Oct. 21.

Residence halls at USF St. Pete will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the exception of Pelican Hall (RHO), which remains closed until further notice.