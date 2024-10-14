October 14, 2024
USF Tampa, Sarasota now open; St. Pete campus to open Tuesday
USF students kick off the Fall 2021 semester. Image via USF.

usf fall
Faculty members are being urged to be patient with students as academic life slowly gets back to normal.

The University of South Florida (USF) has reopened two of its campuses and will open its remaining location on Tuesday.

USF Tampa and Sarasota reopened Monday after being closed since last week ahead of Hurricane Milton. USF St. Pete will reopen Tuesday.

Some limited facilities will remain closed.

While the Tampa and Sarasota campuses are open, classes on Monday are being held asynchronously, meaning no in-person classes. Students will be given assignments from their instructors, but will not be required to complete them Monday.

Classes will resume at all campuses Tuesday.

Though classes will resume, USF is providing flexibility to students impacted by the storm, offering in-person options as well as online. Faculty members have been urged to employ patience with students affected by the storm who may have left the region to evacuate, and to allow flexibility on completing assignments.

Business operations have resumed remotely, with only essential employees reporting to facilities that are open. Employees who do not have power at home and need a place to work are also able to do so at an open facility.

Normal business operations will resume Tuesday on all campuses using a hybrid approach to provide flexibility to faculty and staff. Employees may choose to work remotely through the week, as long as their position allows for it, in consultation with their supervisor.

USF anticipates returning to business as usual for faculty staff and students in-person on Monday, Oct. 21.

Residence halls at USF St. Pete will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with the exception of Pelican Hall (RHO), which remains closed until further notice.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

