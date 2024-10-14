October 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Pete lifts precautionary boil water notice
Image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 14, 20242min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Florida Chamber launches new anti-Amendment 3 website

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Poll: Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by 6 points in Florida, enjoys more across-aisle support

2024 - InitiativesHeadlines

Group backing recreational pot measure raises $100M-plus, but an opposing campaign has more cash on hand

Boil order notice and kitchen faucet. Clean, contaminated, dirty or broken drinking water supply concept.
A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Gulfport.

The city of St. Petersburg has lifted its citywide precautionary boil water notice issued during Hurricane Milton.

Residents and businesses in the city, Lealman and South Pasadena can now resume normal water usage.

The city underwent thorough testing, with results confirming water in those areas now meets all safety and quality standards.

A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Gulfport.

The boil water notice was put in place in St. Pete after water pressure dropped below regulatory levels. Water pressure was impacted by more than 300 water main breaks caused by the Category 3 storm that hit just south of the Tampa Bay area.

Residents in areas where a boil water notice was issued should, as a precaution, run each tap for at least five minutes to flush lines of any water left behind from before the advisory was lifted. Residents and businesses should also flush misters, drinking fountains, ice makers, soda machines and any other equipment connected to the water supply, the Department of Health recommends. To flush ice makers, individuals should discard the first batch of ice created after the boil notice was lifted.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Nowhere else to go’: Florida seniors struggle to recover from back-to-back hurricanes

nextUSF Tampa, Sarasota now open; St. Pete campus to open Tuesday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories