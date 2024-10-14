St. Pete lifts precautionary boil water notice

The city of St. Petersburg has lifted its citywide precautionary boil water notice issued during Hurricane Milton.

Residents and businesses in the city, Lealman and South Pasadena can now resume normal water usage.

The city underwent thorough testing, with results confirming water in those areas now meets all safety and quality standards.

A boil water notice remains in effect for the city of Gulfport.

The boil water notice was put in place in St. Pete after water pressure dropped below regulatory levels. Water pressure was impacted by more than 300 water main breaks caused by the Category 3 storm that hit just south of the Tampa Bay area.

Residents in areas where a boil water notice was issued should, as a precaution, run each tap for at least five minutes to flush lines of any water left behind from before the advisory was lifted. Residents and businesses should also flush misters, drinking fountains, ice makers, soda machines and any other equipment connected to the water supply, the Department of Health recommends. To flush ice makers, individuals should discard the first batch of ice created after the boil notice was lifted.