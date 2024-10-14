Former Miami Beach Mayor backs ‘true advocate for freedom’ J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade SOE

Former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine believes the race for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections isn’t a contest in terms of qualifications.

One candidate, Democrat J.C. Planas, is an elections and ethics lawyer who has proven his bona fides as Levine’s attorney.

The other, Republican Miami Rep. Alina Garcia, isn’t and hasn’t.

“In today’s polarizing climate, finding leaders who prioritize integrity and fairness is more crucial than ever. That’s why I’m proud to endorse J.C. Planas for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections,” said Levine, a Democrat who served as Mayor from 2013 to 2017.

“Having served as my own elections attorney, I can say with confidence that J.C. is not only an expert in election law, he’s a true advocate for freedom and fairness in democracy. His career has been dedicated to ensuring every voice is heard and every eligible vote counts, regardless of political affiliation. With his passion, dedication, and deep understanding of our election system, I trust him to protect our democracy and uphold the integrity of our elections. J.C. is exactly the leader we need right now.”

The nod from Levine comes weeks after former Miami-Dade Commissioner Juan Zapata, a Republican-turned-independent, announced his support of Planas.

Other backers of Planas’ campaign include Senate Democratic Leader-designate Jason Pizzo, Homestead Democratic Rep. Kevin Chambliss, roughly a dozen local leaders and advocacy groups like United Teachers of Dade, AFSCME, two SEIU chapters and SAVE Action PAC.

Planas served in the House from 2002 to 2010 as a Republican. He left the GOP after the first impeachment of Donald Trump, citing the ex-President’s attacks on voting rights and lies that the election was stolen as key factors in his departure.

Trump has endorsed Garcia, who through Sept. 20 had raised nearly four times more campaign cash than Planas.

Planas said he is “truly honored” to have Levine’s support.

“He understands that leadership should transcend politics, and that’s exactly what I intend to bring as Miami-Dade’s Supervisor of Elections,” Planas said in a prepared statement.

“This role isn’t about party lines; it’s about protecting our democracy and making sure every eligible voter’s voice is heard. I’m ready to leverage my experience and passion for election integrity to safeguard our voting process and serve the people of Miami-Dade with fairness and transparency.”

Planas won a three-way Democratic Primary on Aug. 20 to clinch his spot on the General Election ballot.

He and Garcia are competing to replace Supervisor Christina White, who has led the Miami-Dade Elections Department since her appointment in 2015.

Miami-Dade voters in 1957 abolished several constitutional officers — including Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and Property Appraiser — through the adoption of the county’s Home Rule Charter. The charter delegated those offices’ powers to Miami-Dade’s top executive official, now the county Mayor, who has appointed people to those posts.

But in 2018, Florida voters — including 58% of Miami-Dade voters — approved a constitutional amendment requiring every county in the state to elect those officers, as well as a Sheriff, by Jan. 7, 2025.

The General Election is on Nov. 5.