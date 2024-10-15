Wilton Simpson urges farmers impacted by Milton to use bridge loan program

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson says interest-free loans are now available to farmers and ranchers impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The Agriculture and Aquaculture Producers Natural Disaster Recovery Loan Program is open to eligible producers for a variety of purposes. Those include restoring, repairing or replacing essential property like fences, equipment and greenhouses, as well as for the removal of vegetative debris and any associated temporary labor.

“Florida’s farmers and ranchers are some of the hardest working and most resilient folks in our state. Delivering immediate support to these agricultural producers is a critical first step to get them back on their feet in the wake of back-to-back disasters,” said Simpson, a Trilby Republican.

“Through the department’s Disaster Recovery Loan Program, we’re offering immediate and effective financial relief to bridge the gap until federal or other resources are accessible, ensuring that Florida’s farmers and ranchers can rebuild and continue their critical work in safeguarding our food supply.”

The program will make loans of up to $500,000 available to agriculture and aquaculture producers affected by the storm, which made landfall on Oct. 9 and crossed over the Florida peninsula. Applications can be submitted online.

Applicants for the loans must own a “bona fide farm operation on land classified as agricultural,” according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Qualifying counties for the Milton relief include: Alachua; Baker; Bradford; Brevard; Broward; Charlotte; Citrus; Clay; Collier; Columbia; DeSoto; Dixie; Duval; Flagler; Gilchrist; Glades; Hamilton; Hardee; Hendry; Hernando; Highlands; Hillsborough; Indian River; Lafayette; Lake; Lee; Levy; Madison; Manatee; Marion; Martin; Miami-Dade; Monroe; Nassau; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Palm Beach; Pasco; Pinellas; Polk; Putnam; Sarasota; Seminole; St. Johns; St. Lucie; Sumter; Suwannee; Taylor; Union; and Volusia.

Simpson noted that any businesses that already accepted funds after Hurricanes Debby, which made landfall in August, or Helene, which hit Florida in September, can still apply. But only one loan per storm can be taken on, and businesses can only take on two loans in a year. An entity can only have up to five loans in a three-year period.

Funding comes from $75 million set aside in 2023 by the Legislature for a revolving loan fund.