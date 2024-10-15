Fiona McFarland strikes the right tone at the right time

When disaster strikes, some do their best to ignore it, moving on with life as normally as possible. Others politicize. Some, a select few, know the importance of striking the right tone at the right time.

Navy veteran and Rep. Fiona McFarland is one of those who understands the need for a balanced response.

In a video message published on social media and airing on television throughout Sarasota County, McFarland takes a temporary pause from the usual election year messaging to speak directly to her constituents, many of whom are reeling from the double whammy of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

In the video, McFarland talks about the “resilience” and “unselfish sacrifice” that so many in our region (myself included) are witnessing firsthand from friends, neighbors and even strangers who have stepped up in the name of humanity. There’s no mention of the election on the horizon, just an encouragement to “give me a call.”

That’s how recovery is done.

McFarland’s compassionate response, void of politicking, is a stark difference from her 29-year old opponent, Derek Reich, who went negative in a text bashing his opponent to Sarasota County voters just 24 hours after Hurricane Helene rocked the city of Venice and put Siesta Key under water.

It’s important to note that Reich’s petulance is not representative of the Sarasota Democratic Party as a whole. Shortly after McFarland released her video message, the local Democratic Party, which has had a rather turbulent cycle, sent out a Facebook message honoring McFarland and her fellow Navy brethren, saying her “dedication, courage, and commitment to defending our freedom inspire us all.”

Kudos to them. That response is a reminder that times of crisis require a step away from the usual partisan bickering, jabs and barbs that are common this close to a Presidential Election. Over and over when these disasters threaten, we see elected officials and political candidates work across the aisle and, in the case of candidates, pause partisan campaign activities in favor of lifting up the community — regardless of political affiliation.

The local GOP and its Chair, Jack Brill, also deserve a tip of the hat for doing the same. The Republican Party of Sarasota on Monday night announced it was temporarily suspending campaign activity to lend a hand with the tough recovery facing the region.

But McFarland was the first to see that, and her priority shifted solely to recovery.

No doubt that when the dust settles, politics will return to, well, politics as usual. But for the sake of those suffering Mother Nature’s wrath, now is just not the time. And we’re glad people like Reich are the exception, not the norm.