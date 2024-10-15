Maxwell Frost, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell say Villages golf cart caravan translates into Dem momentum

Could an election victory in the Sunshine State be driven by senior citizens in vehicles that aren’t exactly street legal?

That’s the case ebullient Democrats are making in the wake of a golf cart rally in The Villages, as the latest sign that a once reliably Republican sinecure is slipping from the GOP grasp and feeling, as Miles Davis might have put it, kind of blue.

“I appeal to everybody: democracy is not something we can agree to disagree on — it’s something we have to fight for,” U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost said. “This race is about more than just two names on a ballot, it’s about a vision for this country, and it’s about true freedom. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democrats up and down the ballot are committed to delivering that freedom to each and every Floridian.”

Democratic Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell also chimed in, saying seniors could help flip the state for Harris as well as aid Democrats in picking up a Senate seat.

“When I say don’t mess with my people, I’m talking about the families that have been devastated by two catastrophic storms after Rick Scott voted against FEMA funding, and he and Donald Trump have been spreading lies confusing those left behind,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“I’m talking about seniors who have fought their entire lives for Social Security and the right to retire with dignity, who would be left with no income under Project 2025. I’m talking about the millions of women nationwide who now live under Trump’s extreme abortion bans. This is not the kind of leadership we want in our state, and we’re ready for a New Way Forward with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.”

Democratic congressional candidate Barbie Harden Hall, mounting an underdog challenge against Republican U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, also hyped up the scene at The Villages.

“Today’s incredible turnout at The Villages, with over a thousand golf carts rolling in unity, exemplifies the grassroots strength and excitement behind the Harris-Walz ticket. We were joined by Republicans and Independent voters who chose a new way forward, voting for Democrats up and down the ballot,” Hall said. “Vice President Harris’s leadership and vision for America inspire a broad and diverse coalition ready to stand up for democracy and progress.”