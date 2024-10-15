Buddy Dyer calls for big changes to downtown Orlando

Downtown Orlando is undergoing a transformation as the city targets streets and lakes that need a pedestrian-friendly makeover, Mayor Buddy Dyer said during his annual State of the Downtown Address.

Dyer spoke at the Kia Center, where the Orlando Magic play, as he discussed his plans to change downtown.

Dyer called for investments in upgrading Lake Eola’s bathrooms and walking paths and then highlighted several less popular areas that needed to be reinvented. He did not give a cost estimate.

“It’s long past time that we remake our streets, sidewalks, bike lanes, streetscapes, public transportation and other assets to better serve those who live in our community today. It’s time we build a modern transit network that gives residents and businesses more opportunities to succeed,” Dyer said.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do as part of our DTO Action Plan. … Let’s be clear. This is a big, long-term undertaking. But the results will help fuel a higher quality of life and create economic opportunity.”

Dyer highlighted one downtown street — Magnolia Avenue — a one-way street that will be converted into a “two-way road with wide, walkable sidewalks and pedestrian-friendly amenities.”

“Over the years, this prime stretch of road from South Street to the Courthouse has become a pass-through area with no identity and no soul,” Dyer said. “We’ll infuse the area with artistic elements and small, unique park spaces. The new Magnolia Avenue will be a destination where businesses want to be and where residents and visitors want to spend their time and money.”

And Dyer said the city is also targeting Orange Avenue from Colonial Drive to South Street.

“Orange Avenue is our economic hub. Yet, the corridor has basically become a backdrop for cars that race down the street during the day and a weekend nightlife destination. These two conflicting identities have limited the potential for what could be so much more,” Dyer said.

Dyer also mentioned Lake Lucerne, calling it “a sleeping giant” compared to the popular Lake Eola.

“Its significance has been forgotten as it serves as a backdrop for cars zipping along Orange Avenue,” Dyer said. “We’re going to change that in a big way and transform the lakefront into a leisure destination with jogging paths, an event lawn, shade structures, a boardwalk and, of course, playgrounds. It will be an iconic, people-focused gateway and a destination park.”