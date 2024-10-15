October 15, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than 99% of Duke Energy customers’ power has been restored in Pasco, about 97% systemwide
Image via X (Duke Energy).

Associated PressOctober 15, 20244min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Doug Wheeler: Time to trim the tax burden for Florida salons, barbershops

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.15.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesStorm Coverage

‘Operation Blue Roof’ enacted for Florida to provide temporary shelter over damaged buildings

GYpypL8XkAAk8i-
Most remaining outages are in hard-to-reach areas or are the result of extensive damage or flooding.

Duke Energy Florida has restored power to more than 99% of customers in Pasco County who lost electricity as a result of Hurricane Milton, a target that beats by hours the company’s estimate to have the vast majority of outages addressed by 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

About 30,000 customers remain without power systemwide, after more than 1 million had lost it during the storm.

The remaining outages are largely concentrated in Pinellas County, as of 3 p.m., according to Duke.

Those still without power are primarily located in areas where damaged equipment serves fewer than 25 customers. Though work is nearing completion, crews continue working on restoration efforts to ensure all customers have their lights turned back on as soon as possible.

Many of the remaining outages are the result of malfunctioning devices located behind homes or in residential areas where access is limited, meaning lineworkers must climb poles rather than using bucket trucks.

“This has been a multiday restoration. All of us at Duke Energy understand the frustration of customers who remain without power,” Duke Energy Storm Director Todd Fountain said. “As we near completion, know we will not stop until all of our customers who can receive power are restored.”

Customers who do not have power restored by Duke’s estimated 11:59 p.m. deadline Tuesday will receive an individualized message through the company’s outage alerts via text or phone call.

Customers with extensive damage or whose properties flooded may require additional time for restoration and should be prepared for extended outages.

Customers who cannot receive power due to damage to the property’s meter, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring must contact local municipalities and/or a licensed electrician for guidance on how to get power back. In some cases, inspections may be required after repairs are complete.

Duke Energy advises customers to stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. They should consider any lines energized, as well as any trees, limbs or other objects in contact with the lines.

Downed lines can be hard to spot in rain or standing water. Individuals who encounter standing water should avoid it and instead choose another path.

Those without power who are utilizing generators should follow all manufacturer instructions, including not using generators indoors. Generators should be turned off when crews are in the area.

Customers can remain up-to-date on restoration efforts by signing up for phone and text alerts by signing up online or texting REG to 57801. A mobile app is also available for updates.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBuddy Dyer calls for big changes to downtown Orlando

next'Operation Blue Roof' enacted for Florida to provide temporary shelter over damaged buildings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories