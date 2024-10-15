‘Operation Blue Roof’ enacted for Florida to provide temporary shelter over damaged buildings

Many often see blue tarps on buildings where roofs have been damaged from a hurricane or tropical storm. Now, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is teaming up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to see more blue roofs after Hurricanes Helene and Milton ripped through the state in late September and early October.

Patronis activated “Operation Blue Roof” for multiple counties in the state.

“The purpose of Operation Blue Roof is to provide homeowners and permanently occupied rental properties in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs. This is a free service to homeowners,” a news release from Patronis’ Office said.

While the Army Corps distributes the blue tarps, they are assisted by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which oversees the program. An Army Corps news release said the blue tarps provide at least some temporary protection to homes that have roof damage until they can get repair work in order. And after two massive hurricanes, it’s not clear when repair work might start.

The Operation Blue Roof program gives federal authorities the “right of entry” to enter private property and help get the temporary shelter over homes in place.

“Operation Blue Roof protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm,” an Army Corps news release said. “The Right of Entry (ROE) is a legal document that allows Army Corps workers to access private property and assess damage to your home. The ROE also allows contracted crews to work on your roof.”

There is a set of criteria to qualify for the Operation Blue Roof program, including:

— The home must be the primary residence of the person or household requesting the emergency roof covering.

— The residence has no more than 50% of the roof framing damaged. The framing must support the plastic sheeting as a temporary repair and be able to provide safe shelter once contractors install the tarp.

— The resident certifies that he or she is the owner of the residence requested to be covered or is a renter that has obtained legal permission to continue occupying the residence until more permanent repairs are made.

— The resident certifies that they will shelter in the residence that they have requested to be covered.

— The roof must be standard roof shingles or a similar material that will allow contractors to nail the tarp in place. Contractors will consider repairs to metal roofs and mobile homes on a case-by-case basis and will install the cover if possible. Contractors cannot cover roofs made of materials such as slate, asbestos or clay tile or other material which would be exceptionally difficult to repair or would likely be damaged during tarp installation.

Florida counties that qualify for Operation Blue Roof include: Brevard, Citrus, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter and Volusia.

Applications for Operation Blue Roof are being accepted through Nov. 5 at the Army Corps designated website.