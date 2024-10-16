October 16, 2024
Marist poll shifts 3 points toward Kamala Harris in last 2 weeks, now has her up 5 over Donald Trump nationally

Ryan Nicol October 16, 2024

trump harris
Trump is winning more independent voters, however.

As some prognosticators have argued the momentum in the Presidential Election is swinging toward President Donald Trump, new national polling numbers from Marist undercut that narrative.

The survey puts Kamala Harris ahead of Trump, 52% to 47%, among likely voters. That means the numbers have moved 3 points toward Harris since the previous edition of the survey conducted earlier this month, which had Harris up 2 points.

Among just registered voters, Harris’ lead is narrower, at 51% to 48%.

Trump does hold a 10-point lead with independents, 54% to 44%, according to Marist. That’s a 6-point swing toward Trump since the last version of the survey. He also had a 6-point advantage with men (53% to 47%) while Harris leads big with women (57% to 42%).

Trump is 5 points underwater in terms of favorability (44% favorable to 49% unfavorable), while voters are almost evenly split on Harris (45% to 46%).

Harris is having to run while being weighed down by President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings. Marist found just 40% approve of his job as President, while 53% disapprove.

The survey sampled 2,021 adults from Oct. 8-10. Registered voter results have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points, while that number moves to 3.9 points among likely voter results.

Harris’ 5-point lead overall is larger than most major polling averages show. Nate Silver’s independent forecast has her up by 2.8 points, while FiveThirtyEight gives her a 2.6-point lead and RealClearPolitics shows her ahead by 1.7 points.

Those margins have shrunk a bit in recent weeks as Trump has gotten some more favorable polling results.

It’s worth noting the election is decided state-by-state, not by the national popular vote, so it remains to be seen how Harris’ lead nationally will translate to the Electoral College. FiveThirtyEight’s forecast does still give Harris the edge there, giving her a 56% chance to win. Bettors on PredictIt are more split, however, pegging the election as almost a pure coin flip.

