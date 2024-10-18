Ron DeSantis says ‘fraud’ Kamala Harris needs to come clean about mistakes

Florida’s Governor is offering a withering performance review of Kamala Harris‘ interview on Fox News.

Ron DeSantis called the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign a “fraud,” contending who was out of her depth during a pre-taped interview with Bret Baier, saying that cover from “legacy media” and a “gazillion dollars” for ad buys couldn’t camouflage her inherent weaknesses as a candidate.

“She is not able to sit there and answer questions and she has a record that is more liberal than anybody else in national politics,” DeSantis opined, saying the interview was “piercing the veil … of the legacy media,” showing that the “real Kamala” is “not somebody that should be president.”

During the Fox News interview, DeSantis encouraged Harris to consider self-reflection and inventory things that could have been improved.

“What is so wrong with her to just acknowledge that the Biden border policies have failed? Why can’t she just say that? Why can’t she just say, you know what? I was involved in that, but I would do it differently now,” DeSantis wondered.

“Why can’t she acknowledge that the Afghanistan withdrawal was a debacle and that she would do it differently? I mean, there are certain things this administration has done, even if you’re more liberal, you have to admit they’ve been failures, and yet she won’t even acknowledge that so I think that that’s very alarming about the type of leader she would be if she can’t acknowledge past mistakes.”