October 17, 2024
Ron DeSantis says ‘fraud’ Kamala Harris needs to come clean about mistakes
Kamala Harris continues to scratch out a lead over Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical matchup.

The former presidential candidate said the interview showed 'the real Kamala ... is not somebody that should be president'

Florida’s Governor is offering a withering performance review of Kamala Harris interview on Fox News.

Ron DeSantis called the Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee’s campaign a “fraud,” contending who was out of her depth during a pre-taped interview with Bret Baier, saying that cover from “legacy media” and a “gazillion dollars” for ad buys couldn’t camouflage her inherent weaknesses as a candidate.

“She is not able to sit there and answer questions and she has a record that is more liberal than anybody else in national politics,” DeSantis opined, saying the interview was “piercing the veil … of the legacy media,” showing that the “real Kamala” is “not somebody that should be president.”

During the Fox News interview, DeSantis encouraged Harris to consider self-reflection and inventory things that could have been improved.

“What is so wrong with her to just acknowledge that the Biden border policies have failed? Why can’t she just say that? Why can’t she just say, you know what? I was involved in that, but I would do it differently now,” DeSantis wondered.

“Why can’t she acknowledge that the Afghanistan withdrawal was a debacle and that she would do it differently? I mean, there are certain things this administration has done, even if you’re more liberal, you have to admit they’ve been failures, and yet she won’t even acknowledge that so I think that that’s very alarming about the type of leader she would be if she can’t acknowledge past mistakes.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Frankie M.

    October 17, 2024 at 8:55 pm

    I don’t remember hearing Ronnie’s “personal inventory” when he was running for potus. Maybe now that he’s a lame duck 🦆 guv he’ll be more introspective?

  • Michael K

    October 17, 2024 at 8:56 pm

    Fraud? Speaking of mistakes: One million deaths from COVID by a man who promoted horse medicine and quackery saying it was just the flu? The former president who believed Putin over US intelligence? The. former president of love letters who legitimized the South Korean dictator? The one with more than half of his former cabinet members, former chair of joint chiefs, and his vice president all saying he is unfit to serve? The man who brags about grabbing women by the privates and adjudicated of sexual abuse and fraud?

    Seriously?

