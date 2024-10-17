How Disney World is helping Milton relief efforts

As Floridians recover from the recent strike of Hurricane Milton, Disney World is giving $3 million to several organizations to help with relief efforts.

The money is going to Feeding America, the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and local nonprofits, including the World Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Like all of you, we are dedicated to helping Florida move forward. Disney is investing $3 million that will be used to assist cast members, the local community and nonprofits aiding in recovery efforts,” Disney said in a message to employees this week.

Milton struck Florida on Oct. 9, causing flooding and damage across the state. Disney World shut down early Oct. 9 and then for a full day afterward — an impact that Wall Street analysts predict could cost the company up to $200 million.

About 5,000 Disney employees worked the resort hotels filled with Milton evacuees or rode out the storms on property to make sure Walt Disney World could reopen again.

“As Florida continues to recover, we remain by the side of our extended Disney family and communities across the state. Thank you to all those who have stepped up before, during and after the storm to keep the people and places around us safe,” Disney said in the letter.

Disney also pledged to help its own employees hurt during the storm.

“The Disney Employee Relief Fund has also been activated to assist any Disney employee whose primary home was impacted by the storm, and we’re providing other personalized assistance for cast, including repair services, mental health resources, backup adult and child care, and food, water and ice distribution,” the company said in the letter.

Disney isn’t the only theme park offering goodwill after the storm.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are giving out free tickets to lineworkers from Florida or out-of-state who helped the state get power after Milton. The company said it will also give out free tickets to first responders who worked during Milton. The one-time offer of two free tickets is good from now until Oct. 31.