October 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

How Disney World is helping Milton relief efforts
Milton forced WDW to close for two days, costing more than half a billion dollars.

Gabrielle RussonOctober 17, 20244min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 10.17.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee County Sheriff’s Office spearheads cross-agency collaboration effort

HeadlinesInfluence

New migration to Florida drops by half in 2023, AARP urges state leaders to address cost of living

15405356_disney-world-rain
Disney also pledged to assist its own employees affected by the storm.

As Floridians recover from the recent strike of Hurricane Milton, Disney World is giving $3 million to several organizations to help with relief efforts.

The money is going to Feeding America, the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund and local nonprofits, including the World Central Kitchen and Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Like all of you, we are dedicated to helping Florida move forward. Disney is investing $3 million that will be used to assist cast members, the local community and nonprofits aiding in recovery efforts,” Disney said in a message to employees this week.

Milton struck Florida on Oct. 9, causing flooding and damage across the state. Disney World shut down early Oct. 9 and then for a full day afterward — an impact that Wall Street analysts predict could cost the company up to $200 million. 

About 5,000 Disney employees worked the resort hotels filled with Milton evacuees or rode out the storms on property to make sure Walt Disney World could reopen again.

“As Florida continues to recover, we remain by the side of our extended Disney family and communities across the state. Thank you to all those who have stepped up before, during and after the storm to keep the people and places around us safe,” Disney said in the letter.

Disney also pledged to help its own employees hurt during the storm.

“The Disney Employee Relief Fund has also been activated to assist any Disney employee whose primary home was impacted by the storm, and we’re providing other personalized assistance for cast, including repair services, mental health resources, backup adult and child care, and food, water and ice distribution,” the company said in the letter.

Disney isn’t the only theme park offering goodwill after the storm.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are giving out free tickets to lineworkers from Florida or out-of-state who helped the state get power after Milton. The company said it will also give out free tickets to first responders who worked during Milton. The one-time offer of two free tickets is good from now until Oct. 31.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLee County Sheriff's Office spearheads cross-agency collaboration effort

nextLast Call for 10.17.24 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2 comments

  • THE SAGE "E"

    October 17, 2024 at 6:36 pm

    Thats only a million more than Tay Tay gave.
    DO BETTER DISNEY!!!
    THE SAGE “E”

    Reply

  • THE SAGE "E"

    October 17, 2024 at 7:16 pm

    How much did George Soros give?
    You may be asking.
    Let’s see now:
    0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 + 0 = ZERO.
    THE SAGE “E”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories