October 17, 2024
Milton lineworkers and first responders can get free theme park tickets
Tampa jogger before Milton. Image via AP.

download - 2024-10-10T082437.483
The offer for free Florida theme park tickets extends through Halloween.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are giving free theme park tickets to the workers who made a difference during Hurricane Milton.

“United Parks & Resorts is showing its appreciation to first responders and lineworkers by offering free admission to its parks,” the Orlando-based company said in a press release. “First responders and lineworkers are eligible to redeem up to two free tickets as a thank you for their round-the-clock support through and following the storm.”

The one-time offer is valid between now and Oct. 31 at SeaWorld Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Aquatica Orlando or Adventure Island Tampa Bay.

The company said the tickets are being given directly to the utilities companies to give to employees who helped with the recovery efforts. The offer also extends to lineworkers who traveled from out of state to help Florida.

“Lineworkers who live out of state will be able to redeem their tickets that they receive through their company at the park closest to them, including SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego; Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg; Sesame Place Philadelphia and San Diego; Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island Tampa Bay. Free tickets for both groups are valid now through December 31,” the company said in a press release.

Milton hit Florida last week, bringing devastating winds and storm surges in coastal areas. The storm traveled across the state, causing widespread tornadoes and high winds.

“Our hearts go out to the Florida communities that are continuing to recover after being battered by two large storms back-to-back. We are incredibly grateful for the first responders and lineworkers who are out there working to ensuring we can return to normal as quickly and safely as possible,” said CEO Marc Swanson. “As a token of our immense gratitude, we are proud to welcome first responders and lineworkers to our parks to enjoy a well-deserved day of entertainment and fun.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon

