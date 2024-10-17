October 17, 2024
‘Incredible commitment to Everglades restoration’: SFWMD touts update on EAA Reservoir construction

Ryan Nicol

frontpage_eaa_reservoir
Executive Director Drew Bartlett laid out the board's 'commitment to build the crown jewel and move water south.'

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is championing recent progress on its Everglades restoration projects, highlighting multiple recently awarded contracts to advance those efforts.

The main focus on those awards, detailed at the Governing Board’s most recent meeting, was a 10-year, $2.87 billion contract awarded to Thalle Construction Company for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir’s embankment and embankment structures contract.

The EAA Reservoir is a vital part of the SFWMD’s plans. It aims to store water discharged from Lake Okeechobee that would otherwise be directed into other water systems and potentially spread the large amounts of algae contained in the lake’s waters.

SFWMD Executive Director Drew Bartlett presented updates on the project and others at Thursday’s Governing Board meeting, which was delayed from last week due to Hurricane Milton’s impact.

“There have been some very meaningful CERP milestones achieved,” Bartlett told Governing Board members Thursday, referring to the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan.

“The stormwater treatment area is growing in while the Corps works on the operating plan,” Bartlett said, so that they can move “lake water through that stormwater treatment area south to the Everglades.”

Per Bartlett, the reservoir’s inflow-outflow canal and embankment foundation are currently under construction, and he celebrated the new contract with Thalle.

“This is a substantial contract with a substantial commitment to funds for a substantial benefit to the Everglades and the South Florida ecosystem. This is that commitment to build the crown jewel and move water south.”

Bartlett, however, acknowledged Thalle’s previous contract with the SFWMD to build a 1,600-acre stormwater treatment area that “unfortunately did not remain on schedule.” However, Bartlett said the District had conversations with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure the Corps “is putting management measures in place early” to ensure the success of EAA Reservoir.

“The District will continue to monitor and keep you posted on the progress of that contract,” Bartlett added. “Again, it goes without saying, but this is an incredible commitment to Everglades restoration. It really will help restore not only the Everglades but also Lake Okeechobee and the estuaries by preventing discharges.”

Bartlett also said the District has one more contract to finalize for the EAA Reservoir’s pump station and that “the District currently is finishing up the design for that pump station.”

Bartlett concluded with some additional updates unrelated to the EAA Reservoir. He said the first contract for the C-11 Impoundment in Broward County had been awarded.

“This was a $10.2 million clearing and grubbing contract awarded to Omega Foundation Services to basically get the land ready for the next contract to construct the impoundment,” Bartlett explained.

The Corps also awarded the first of five contracts for the C-23/C-24 north reservoir, which will protect the St. Lucie Estuary and Indian River Lagoon.

“This was a $193 million contract primarily for the reservoir’s pump station and was awarded to Kiewit,” Bartlett said.

“With that award, and the initial awards this Board has approved, work is truly underway for all of the remaining CERP reservoirs contained in the Southern Indian River Lagoon plan. There are more groundbreaking ceremonies in your near future, Mr. Chair.”

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

