More than 99% of Duke Energy customers have their power back after Hurricane Milton

When Hurricane Milton slammed into Siesta Key just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge last week, it brought a path of devastation far from the storm’s eye, including widespread power outages.

That includes more than 1 million Duke Energy customers across the state who lost power. As of Thursday, over 99% of those who lost power had since gotten it back.

The company said it met or exceeded restoration estimates for customers in all its service areas, including the hardest-hit counties in Central Florida.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, there were only about 3,000 outages remaining, largely concentrated in Pasco and Pinellas counties, where most of the devastation impacting Duke’s service area occurred.

Thousands of crews will continue restoring the few customers without power. Many of the remaining outages are in areas where damage is located behind homes or other residential areas that are hard to access and/or require specialized equipment. Duke said estimated restoration times may be adjusted depending on the needs of each remaining outage. However, customers still without power can expect to receive individualized updates regularly from Duke.

“The last customer to receive power after a devastating storm like Hurricane Milton is just as important to us as the first. Rest assured, we will maintain the same level of focus and dedication we have had throughout this event until we get the lights back on for all customers,” Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said.

“Meanwhile, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our customers and the communities we serve for their understanding and support over the last several days. We will continue to be there for you as you begin the recovery process and work to get back on your feet.”

Customers who cannot receive power due to damage at the property’s meter, breaker panel or other customer-owned electrical wiring should contact a licensed electrician for repairs before service can be restored. In some cases, inspections may be required before repairs can be completed.

Those without power who are utilizing generators should follow all manufacturer instructions, including not using them indoors and turning them off when crews are in the area.

Customers can stay informed about restoration efforts by signing up for phone and text alerts online or texting REG to 57801. A mobile app is also available.