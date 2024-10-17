October 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

More than 99% of Duke Energy customers have their power back after Hurricane Milton
Image via Duke Energy.

Janelle Irwin TaylorOctober 17, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesUniversities

Florida Poly ranked among top 10 best universities in America for outcomes for students

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new unemployment claims plunge following huge spike to start the month

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Several Pinellas County parks to reopen Saturday following hurricane closures

Duke Energy
As of 9 a.m. Thursday there were only about 3,000 outages remaining, down from 1 million.

When Hurricane Milton slammed into Siesta Key just south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge last week, it brought a path of devastation far from the storm’s eye, including widespread power outages. 

That includes more than 1 million Duke Energy customers across the state who lost power. As of Thursday, over 99% of those who lost power had since gotten it back. 

The company said it met or exceeded restoration estimates for customers in all its service areas, including the hardest-hit counties in Central Florida. 

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, there were only about 3,000 outages remaining, largely concentrated in Pasco and Pinellas counties, where most of the devastation impacting Duke’s service area occurred. 

Thousands of crews will continue restoring the few customers without power. Many of the remaining outages are in areas where damage is located behind homes or other residential areas that are hard to access and/or require specialized equipment. Duke said estimated restoration times may be adjusted depending on the needs of each remaining outage. However, customers still without power can expect to receive individualized updates regularly from Duke. 

“The last customer to receive power after a devastating storm like Hurricane Milton is just as important to us as the first. Rest assured, we will maintain the same level of focus and dedication we have had throughout this event until we get the lights back on for all customers,” Duke Energy Florida State President Melissa Seixas said. 

“Meanwhile, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to our customers and the communities we serve for their understanding and support over the last several days. We will continue to be there for you as you begin the recovery process and work to get back on your feet.”

Customers who cannot receive power due to damage at the property’s meter, breaker panel or other customer-owned electrical wiring should contact a licensed electrician for repairs before service can be restored. In some cases, inspections may be required before repairs can be completed. 

Those without power who are utilizing generators should follow all manufacturer instructions, including not using them indoors and turning them off when crews are in the area. 

Customers can stay informed about restoration efforts by signing up for phone and text alerts online or texting REG to 57801. A mobile app is also available.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida Poly ranked among top 10 best universities in America for outcomes for students

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Donna Deegan’s comparison of Donald Trump’s immigration plan to ‘concentration camps’ deserves the GOP backlash it’s getting

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more