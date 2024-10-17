October 17, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Poly ranked among top 10 best universities in America for outcomes for students

Drew DixonOctober 17, 20243min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

More than 99% of Duke Energy customers have their power back after Hurricane Milton

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida’s new unemployment claims plunge following huge spike to start the month

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Several Pinellas County parks to reopen Saturday following hurricane closures

Florida Poly
Lakeland-based university Florida Polytech credits career development services for recent high ranking for career outcomes for students.

A new ranking from WalletHub places Florida Polytechnic University as the eighth-best college in the nation for student outcomes upon graduation — one of the first public institutions in that category in the U.S.

WalletHub’s 2025 Best Universities Ranking, released this week, also ranked the university in Lakeland second in the state for best cost and financing and 34th nationally. The rankings compare over 700 universities in America. WalletHub, a financial management website, used 30 different elements to compile the rankings. In the overall university ranking, Florida Polytechnic was ranked 148th in the nation on the WalletHub list.

“We are thrilled that Florida Poly continues to earn national and statewide recognition for its exceptional STEM education and the outstanding career opportunities it provides for our students,” said Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. “These new accolades reinforce our commitment to producing future high-tech leaders who are ready to excel in industry and help transform Florida’s economy.”

Florida Poly officials credit the Central Florida campus’s career development services for the high rankings. According to the school, some 20% of this year’s seniors at Florida Poly have already committed to graduate school for advanced degrees or nailed down full-time jobs. The salaries for those jobs generally range in annual income from $70,000 to $120,000.

“A unique aspect of our approach is we have two experiential learning requirements at the end of a four-year degree, which include an internship and a yearlong capstone project,” Allison Pirpich, Florida Poly’s director of career services and professional development, said. “These experiences provide key professional skillsets that employers are looking for, which is a combination of technical and soft skills.”

“These new rankings showcase the effectiveness of our innovative, all-STEM curriculum that prioritizes hands-on learning in small classes guided by world-class faculty,” said Brad Thiessen, Florida Poly’s interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Florida Poly transforms student curiosity into achievement. Our focus on strong foundational STEM knowledge, practical problem-solving applications, and communication skills means our graduates are fully prepared from Day One to make significant contributions and become leaders in their chosen fields.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida's new unemployment claims plunge following huge spike to start the month

nextMore than 99% of Duke Energy customers have their power back after Hurricane Milton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories

Donna Deegan’s comparison of Donald Trump’s immigration plan to ‘concentration camps’ deserves the GOP backlash it’s getting

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more