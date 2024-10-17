Florida Poly ranked among top 10 best universities in America for outcomes for students

A new ranking from WalletHub places Florida Polytechnic University as the eighth-best college in the nation for student outcomes upon graduation — one of the first public institutions in that category in the U.S.

WalletHub’s 2025 Best Universities Ranking, released this week, also ranked the university in Lakeland second in the state for best cost and financing and 34th nationally. The rankings compare over 700 universities in America. WalletHub, a financial management website, used 30 different elements to compile the rankings. In the overall university ranking, Florida Polytechnic was ranked 148th in the nation on the WalletHub list.

“We are thrilled that Florida Poly continues to earn national and statewide recognition for its exceptional STEM education and the outstanding career opportunities it provides for our students,” said Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Poly. “These new accolades reinforce our commitment to producing future high-tech leaders who are ready to excel in industry and help transform Florida’s economy.”

Florida Poly officials credit the Central Florida campus’s career development services for the high rankings. According to the school, some 20% of this year’s seniors at Florida Poly have already committed to graduate school for advanced degrees or nailed down full-time jobs. The salaries for those jobs generally range in annual income from $70,000 to $120,000.

“A unique aspect of our approach is we have two experiential learning requirements at the end of a four-year degree, which include an internship and a yearlong capstone project,” Allison Pirpich, Florida Poly’s director of career services and professional development, said. “These experiences provide key professional skillsets that employers are looking for, which is a combination of technical and soft skills.”

“These new rankings showcase the effectiveness of our innovative, all-STEM curriculum that prioritizes hands-on learning in small classes guided by world-class faculty,” said Brad Thiessen, Florida Poly’s interim provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Florida Poly transforms student curiosity into achievement. Our focus on strong foundational STEM knowledge, practical problem-solving applications, and communication skills means our graduates are fully prepared from Day One to make significant contributions and become leaders in their chosen fields.”