   

Deal reached between Gov. DeSantis, Army Corps on EAA Reservoir
Highlights of this year’s budget include Everglades restoration and protection of Florida’s water resources.

April 22, 2021

Brian Mast announced the deal ahead of a press conference by the Governor.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reached an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers on building the Everglades Agricultural Area reservoir.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, praised the deal ahead of an announcement by the Governor.

“The construction of the EAA reservoir is the single most important Everglades restoration project that will help end toxic discharges permanently,” Mast said.

“Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, the state began construction on their portion of the project a year ahead of schedule, but the federal government has bogged the project down with unnecessary bureaucracy. The signing of this agreement will hopefully bring an end to this obstruction and should be heralded as a major accomplishment towards cleaning up Florida’s waterways.”

DeSantis has made a priority of getting the reservoir built south of Lake Okeechobee. The reservoir should reduce the release of water containing blue-green algae into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers to the east and west of the lake.

Mast has made the matter a signature issue during his time in Congress, and has routinely criticized the Army Corps both over its water release schedule and bureaucratic delays with construction of the reservoir.

The matter also became a point of friction this year between Mast and Florida Senate Preisdent Wilton Simpson, who before session said there needed to be greater state investment in water projects north of Lake Okeechobee. The Senate this month gave its unanimous approval to the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project on the north side of the lake.

But this deal should mean an acceleration in construction for southern reservoir.

“I made a promise on the floor of the United States House of Representatives shortly after I was sworn into Congress that fixing our water quality would be my top priority, and passing legislation to authorize the EAA reservoir was a critical step toward doing that,” Mast said.

This story is developing…

