New migration to Florida drops by half in 2023, AARP urges state leaders to address cost of living

Florida has long been seen as one of the top destinations for retirees from around America, but the AARP is warning that may no longer be a guarantee.

The organization for retired Americans is pointing to new U.S. Census Bureau data that raises a concern about retirees continuing to buoy Florida’s economy. According to 2023 figures recently released by U.S. Census officials, the usually reliable migration to the Sunshine State by people coming from other states may be on the wane.

“In 2023, the Census reports, Florida’s net migration fell by half from the previous year,” an AARP news release said.

“While in 2022 Florida netted almost 250,000 new Floridians from other states, the highest total since 2005, that number fell to just over 126,000 in 2023. More concerning, the number of people leaving the state, 510,925, was the highest since the Great Recession in 2008. As of last year, more people are still moving to Florida than are leaving it, but that gap is quickly narrowing.”

AARP officials say the drop in new arrivals to Florida, which usually includes many retirees, should be a “wake-up call” to lawmakers and public policy officials in the state. New incoming migrants to Florida, especially retirees, contribute significantly to community growth and economic prosperity for many communities throughout Florida, AARP said. AARP officials are warning state leaders that they should not take retirees for granted given the new U.S. Census findings.

“Choosing to move to Florida is often a heartfelt decision for many, representing a lifelong dream or a fresh start,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida State Director.

“Conversely, the choice to leave Florida is often driven by financial considerations. With surging housing costs, limited access to essential care services, and rising utility bills, older Floridians are finding it increasingly difficult to maintain their desired quality of life. Policymakers in Tallahassee must take immediate action to address these critical economic concerns or risk jeopardizing the very foundation of our communities and the livelihoods of Floridians.”