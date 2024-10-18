Democrats launch new PAC, coalition to drive voter turnout in Palm Beach County

Florida Democrats are at a numbers disadvantage statewide. But there’s no shortage of potential wins for them in Palm Beach County, where party members have a new coalition and spending engine dedicated to giving candidates there a blue boost.

Thursday marked the official launch of We Win Together, a voter-mobilization effort with an identically named political committee chaired by Westlake Council member Charlotte Leonard.

Palm Beach Tax Collector Anne Gannon and Palm Beach Commissioner Mack Bernard, who won a seat in the Florida Senate unopposed in June, are co-chairing the coalition side of the endeavor.

Former Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long-Robinson, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at West Palm Beach-based consulting firm Cornerstone Solutions, will serve as Executive Director.

“Community engagement and participation are at the heart of our democratic process,” Leonard said in a statement.

“We Win Together will serve as a powerful platform for empowering citizens and amplifying their voices. I am excited to work alongside such dedicated leaders to make a meaningful difference in our community.”

Numerous seats in the Legislature representing Palm Beach are up for grabs this year, as are many other county and municipal positions in a county that was historically dependable for Democrats but has become less so in recent years.

Florida Republicans now hold a more than 1 million-voter edge, and there’s no better time than the present to work on turning the tide, Bernard said.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our state’s history (as) Democrats have an opportunity to flip pivotal seats this election cycle,” he said. (In) Palm Beach County, We Win Together will play a big role in that.”

Division of Elections records show We Win Together added $30,000 late last month from Citizens for Law Order and Ethics, a political committee chaired by Cornerstone Solutions founder and President Rick Asnani. The West Palm Beach-based political committee draws much of its contributions from police unions, hospitality companies and real estate businesses, among other interests.

Gannon said We Win Together is “an incredible opportunity to channel the energy and enthusiasm of our community” into electoral action.

“By uniting, we can amplify every voice and ensure that every vote matters,” she said in a statement. “I am honored to be part of this initiative and excited for the positive change we’ll create.”

We Win Together is still forming, a press note from the organization said, and “new members are joining daily to serve as grassroots ambassadors” and to fundraise.

As of Thursday, the committee’s members include:

— Sen. Bobby Powell, who is resigning to run for Bernard’s County Commission seat.

— Rep. Tae Edmonds.

— Rep. David Silvers.

— PBC School Board member Alexandria Ayala.

— South Bay Mayor Joe Kyles.

— Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga.

— Belle Glade Mayor Steve Wilson.

— Wellington Vice Mayor John McGovern.

— Delray Beach Deputy Mayor Rob Long.

— Greenacres Council member Susy Diaz Piesco.

— West Palm Beach Commissioner Christina Lambert.

— Former Palm Beach Commissioner Melissa McKinlay.

— Guardians of the Glades founder and CEO Tammy Jackson Moore.

— Community advocate and leader Athena Palearas.

— Community advocate and leader Vivian Rodriguez.

“Our mission is to engage voters where they are and increase turnout amongst Democratic and non-affiliated voters,” Robinson said in a statement. “We witnessed first-hand in 2022 what happens when Democrats don’t vote. That is not an option in 2024, and we are putting the resources, personnel and funding in place to ensure Democrats vote together. It isn’t over and we need to finish strong.”