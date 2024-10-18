Thomas Chalifoux still holds cash edge on Darren Soto, but only through self-funding

The only Democrat in the delegation targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) trails his opponent in cash on hand.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, closed the third quarter with about $506,000 available compared to nearly $1.8 million for Republican Thomas Chalifoux, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports.

But that’s largely because of the challenger’s out-of-pocket contributions. Chalifoux’s campaign reports more than $2.5 million in candidate loans so far.

Soto raised almost $506,000 in donations in the last quarter, while Chalifoux reported about $27,000 in outside contributions during the same time period.

In his August-September report, Chalifoux reported putting in another $517,000 in loans into his coffers, signaling a willingness to spend what it takes out of pocket to win the race.

The NRCC, for its part, has continued to list Soto as a target for the cycle and to send out releases criticizing his votes on immigration and national security issues.

But the incumbent continues to see support roll in for his campaign, which remains debt-free. He has reported about $1.84 million in contributions, about $1.2 million from other committees and $5,000 in party support.

He reported more than $416,000 in total receipts in August and September, on top of almost $89,000 he raised in July.

He also has stepped up spending as the election draws closer. Soto reported almost $710,000 in expenditures over August and September, exceeding the $625,000 Chalifoux spent over the same period of time.

As for who has financially supported the Democratic incumbent’s re-election, the campaign has now reported more than $47,000 raised through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

He has also seen major tech players donate like Netscape co-founder Marc Andreeson and Dell Computers, along with industry interests like the American Council of Engineering Companies, American Medical Association and Brightline. The Agriculture Committee member also received donations from the Livestock Marketing Association’s PAC.

He reported support from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which he remains a member. Fellow Central Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat in a safe seat, also donated to Soto’s campaign.