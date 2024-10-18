October 18, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Thomas Chalifoux still holds cash edge on Darren Soto, but only through self-funding

Jacob OglesOctober 18, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

House rating analysis bumps CD 13 from ‘leans’ GOP to ‘tilt’ in good news for Dem challenger Whitney Fox

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell enjoys 2-to-1 cash edge on Rick Scott after bullish quarter

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Comfort stations to close in St. Pete as focus shifts to debris removal and Milton recovery

SOTO CHALIFOUX
The GOP challenger put up $2.5M out of pocket as the incumbent raised more than $1.85M.

The only Democrat in the delegation targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) trails his opponent in cash on hand.

U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, closed the third quarter with about $506,000 available compared to nearly $1.8 million for Republican Thomas Chalifoux, according to the latest Federal Election Commission reports.

But that’s largely because of the challenger’s out-of-pocket contributions. Chalifoux’s campaign reports more than $2.5 million in candidate loans so far.

Soto raised almost $506,000 in donations in the last quarter, while Chalifoux reported about $27,000 in outside contributions during the same time period.

In his August-September report, Chalifoux reported putting in another $517,000 in loans into his coffers, signaling a willingness to spend what it takes out of pocket to win the race.

The NRCC, for its part, has continued to list Soto as a target for the cycle and to send out releases criticizing his votes on immigration and national security issues.

But the incumbent continues to see support roll in for his campaign, which remains debt-free. He has reported about $1.84 million in contributions, about $1.2 million from other committees and $5,000 in party support.

He reported more than $416,000 in total receipts in August and September, on top of almost $89,000 he raised in July.

He also has stepped up spending as the election draws closer. Soto reported almost $710,000 in expenditures over August and September, exceeding the $625,000 Chalifoux spent over the same period of time.

As for who has financially supported the Democratic incumbent’s re-election, the campaign has now reported more than $47,000 raised through the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

He has also seen major tech players donate like Netscape co-founder Marc Andreeson and Dell Computers, along with industry interests like the American Council of Engineering Companies, American Medical Association and Brightline. The Agriculture Committee member also received donations from the Livestock Marketing Association’s PAC.

He reported support from the Congressional Progressive Caucus, of which he remains a member. Fellow Central Florida U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat in a safe seat, also donated to Soto’s campaign.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse rating analysis bumps CD 13 from ‘leans’ GOP to ‘tilt’ in good news for Dem challenger Whitney Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories