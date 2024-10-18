Dennis Baxley praises Carolina Amesty, endorses her re-election in HD 45

The No. 2 Republican in the Senate wants Rep. Carolina Amesty re-elected.

Sen. Dennis Baxley, a Eustis Republican, endorsed the Windermere Republican as she faces a tough challenge to her re-election in House District 45.

“Representative Amesty has made incredible strides for Florida families in the State House,” Baxley said. “She has been on the front lines of the fight against human trafficking and has been a steady voice for commonsense leadership. Carolina makes good on all her promises and is ready to continue the fight to lower the cost of living, stop inflation, and keep our streets and neighborhoods safe. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her re-election campaign for the Florida State House.”

Amesty faces former Disney executive Leonard Spencer, a Gotha Democrat. Between candidate accounts and political committees, she enjoys a slight cash advantage in the race, with more than $52,000 cash on hand to Spencer’s $31,000. But the Democratic has seen steady support from his state party since entering the race.

Additionally, Amesty has faced legal troubles, including a grand jury indictment; she maintains her innocence.

But Amesty has urged voters to look at her record in office, including securing transportation funding in House District 45 and passing legislation to increase work age at adult entertainment establishments in an effort to limit the potential of human trafficking at those venues.

Baxley, a social conservative, has served two stints in the House, from 2000 to 2007 and again from 2010 to 2016. He has served in the Senate since 2016, including in the last two years as Senate President Pro Tempore. Baxley’s Senate district overlaps Amesty’s House district in west Orange County.

Amesty embraced the Senator’s support.

“I’m honored to have the support of such a celebrated Florida leader like Senator Dennis Baxley,” Amesty said. “He’s served Florida faithfully for many years in the state legislature, always putting family and freedom above all else. That is the same kind of leadership I strive to emulate as I fight for my constituents in Tallahassee. I’m very proud of the work we’ve already accomplished for Florida over the last two years, but I know we still have a lot more work to do in order to keep our state the best in the nation.”