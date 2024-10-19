‘Ask me anything’: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to take Reddit questions

It’s a DMP AMA.

Rick Scott’s Senate challenger couldn’t goad him into a debate, so she’s taking a different route to get voters’ attention.

On Monday at 6 PM, Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell intends to have an “Ask Me Anything” forum on Reddit.

“Debbie has served as a congresswoman, championing issues like healthcare access, environmental protections, and the fight for reproductive rights. Now, she’s running to take on Rick Scott,” reads the Reddit post.

Redditors are urged to “ask directly … about Debbie’s plans for Florida, her stance on key issues, or her vision for the future.”

This is part of an Early Voting outreach strategy that may or may not help the Democrat close what is on average a six-point gap in public opinion polls.

Meanwhile, Mucarsel-Powell reports having roughly twice as much cash on hand as Scott as of the beginning of October. Scott is the wealthiest member of the Senate and can self-fund off the interest and dividends on his various holdings, though, so his fundraising torpor isn’t necessarily the whole story.