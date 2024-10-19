October 19, 2024
Lizzo, Usher boost Kamala Harris in swing states
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski
October 19, 2024

Kamala Harris
'The election is here.'

Kamala Harris will appear with Detroit-born singer Lizzo as the Democratic presidential nominee marks the beginning of in-person early voting in the city on Saturday.

More than 1 million Michigan residents have already voted by mail in the Nov. 5 election.

“The election is here,” Harris said Friday as she campaigned around the battleground state. “The election is here right now.”

The vice president will get more star power later Saturday when she holds a rally in Atlanta with Usher. The singer is expected to speak at the event.

Early voting is also underway in Georgia. More than 1.2 million ballots have been cast, either in person or through the mail.

Democrats hope an expansive organizing effort will boost Harris against Republican nominee Donald Trump in the campaign’s final weeks.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories