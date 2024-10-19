October 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Man who vowed to ride out Florida hurricanes on his boat is arrested in Tampa

Associated PressOctober 19, 20241min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Byron Donalds stumps for Donald Trump in Philly

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris struggle with civility, compliments

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Lizzo, Usher boost Kamala Harris in swing states

Arrested man handcuffed hands at the back
He has no lawyer of record at this point.

The man who gained social media fame with TikTok posts as he was riding out two hurricanes in his boat has been arrested in Tampa, Florida.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest records show Joseph Malinowski, 54, known as “Lt. Dan” after his TikTok posts, was arrested Friday for trespassing and failure to appear in court on previous charges of operating an unregistered vehicle and having no valid drivers license.

Malinowsky rejected pleas from officials to seek shelter and instead remained in his boat during Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

Malinowski, whose nickname comes from a character in the movie “Forrest Gump” who rides out a hurricane in a boat, remained jailed Saturday, according to online jail records.

Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

___

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump, Kamala Harris struggle with civility, compliments

nextByron Donalds stumps for Donald Trump in Philly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, William March, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Jesse Scheckner, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories