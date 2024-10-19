Byron Donalds stumps for Donald Trump in Philly

A shave, a haircut, and political remarks from a Southwest Florida Congressman.

That’s what Republicans in the City of Brotherly Love can look forward to Sunday, per an advisory from the Donald Trump campaign.

Rep. Byron Donalds will participate in a “Black Men’s Barbershop Talk Roundtable Event,” which “will focus on the challenges facing Black men today, including economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris’ policies on the Black community.”

“Attendees will discuss how Trump’s policies delivered real results for Black Americans, and how he plans to continue building on that success when he returns to office. This event offers an opportunity for Black men to share their experiences and hear directly from leaders committed to creating positive change,” the advisory adds.

At a previous event like this in Atlanta, Trump called in. That could happen in Philly also.

Black men under 50 have polled strong for Trump, who took 1 in 4 in a survey from the NAACP weeks ago.