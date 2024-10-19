October 19, 2024
Byron Donalds stumps for Donald Trump in Philly
Byron Donalds. Screenshot via PBS.

A.G. Gancarski
October 19, 2024

Byron Donalds RNC
The Congressman is headed to a barbershop to make a pitch for the former president.

A shave, a haircut, and political remarks from a Southwest Florida Congressman.

That’s what Republicans in the City of Brotherly Love can look forward to Sunday, per an advisory from the Donald Trump campaign.

Rep. Byron Donalds will participate in a “Black Men’s Barbershop Talk Roundtable Event,” which “will focus on the challenges facing Black men today, including economic struggles, community safety, and the negative impact of Kamala Harris’ policies on the Black community.”

“Attendees will discuss how Trump’s policies delivered real results for Black Americans, and how he plans to continue building on that success when he returns to office. This event offers an opportunity for Black men to share their experiences and hear directly from leaders committed to creating positive change,” the advisory adds.

At a previous event like this in Atlanta, Trump called in. That could happen in Philly also.

Black men under 50 have polled strong for Trump, who took 1 in 4 in a survey from the NAACP weeks ago.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • MHDuuuval

    October 19, 2024 at 6:31 pm

    Byron Donalds is at the Big Table now, with the Adults, the Deciders — calling the shots?

    The hoi polloi have our votes.

    Reply

Categories