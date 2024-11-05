It’s not the party, it’s the after-party: Where 2024 campaigns are celebrating, or licking their wounds

Candidates and campaigns spend months, sometimes years, working toward the ultimate goal: victory on Election Night. So when Election Day finally comes, those who had a hand in the physically and mentally exhausting process have something to look forward to.

Whether celebrating victory or accepting defeat, candidates and those who work to get them elected, as well as campaigns for various ballot initiatives, have different ways of celebrating the end of the battle. Some will gather privately with friends and family. Others host grand parties complete with high-profile cameos. Most meet at local bars, restaurants and clubs where like-minded individuals can come together to raise a glass to the hard-fought campaign, win or lose.

This year’s Presidential Election cycle is host to a pretty packed ticket across Florida. Statewide, there are not only races for President and U.S. Senate atop the ballot, but also a handful of constitutional amendments ranging from officially protecting hunting and fishing to enshrining abortion protections to legalizing cannabis for adult recreational use.

Florida Politics reporters have spent the past several days mining social media and speaking with candidates and their campaigns to compile an exhaustive list of where these parties will be raging Election Night.

Here’s how you can celebrate with your favorite candidates or causes:

NATIONAL

Kamala Harris, Tim Walz presidential campaign: Howard University, Harris’ alma mater. Approved guests and credentialed media only.

PredictIt: PredictIt Headquarters, located at 205 Pennsylvania Ave. SE in Washington, DC. Doors open at 6 p.m. Entrance is free and open to the public, but RSVP is required here.

FEDERAL

Rick Scott, U.S. Senate: Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, located at 5001 Coconut Rd. in Bonita Springs. Media arrival at 4 p.m. Event starts at 6 p.m. Scott is slated to speak after the race is called.

Whitney Fox, Florida’s 13th Congressional District: HOB Brewing Co., located at 931 Huntley Ave. in Dunedin. Media welcomed at 5:30 p.m. Event begins at 6 p.m.

Mike Haridopolos, Florida’s 8th Congressional District: Melbourne Auditorium, located at 625 Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne. Doors open at 6 p.m.

STATEWIDE

Florida Democratic Party, Orange County Democrats: The Abbey, located at 100 S. Eola Dr. Unit 100 in Orlando. The event runs from 7-10 p.m. Expected to attend are U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost; Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell; state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Tom Keen; Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried; Orange County Democratic Party Chair Samuel Vilchez Santiago; candidates Nate Douglas, Maria Revelles, Leonard Spencer and Kelly Semrad; and members of the Harris-Walz Florida campaign.

Florida Young Republicans: County Line Saloon, located at 815 E. Strawbridge Ave. in Melbourne. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature food, music, line dancing and remarks from special guests. To RSVP, please message [email protected].

Protecting Freedom Yes on 4 campaign (the campaign supporting this year’s abortion protection amendment): St. Petersburg, exact location reserved for confirmed supporters, volunteers, campaign leadership and special guests.

LEGISLATIVE

Danny Alvarez (HD 69), Christine Miller (Hillsborough County Commission) and Michael Owen (HD 70): Three Bulls Tavern and Brewery, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico at 6 p.m.

Robin Bartleman, House District 103: Wunderbar, located at 4995 Volunteer Rd. in Davie. Event runs from 7:30-10 p.m. Food and drinks provided.

Sens. Danny Burgess and Ed Hooper: In lieu of a campaign event, the Senators are sponsoring an event for Metropolitan Ministries to help those impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. For more information, contact the Senators’ district offices.

Lindsay Cross, House District 60: Golden Isles Brewery, located at 3000 Dr. MLK Jr. St. N. in St. Petersburg. Event begins at 7 p.m.

Ed Montanari, HD 60: Marriott hotel, located at 126 Roosevelt Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Karen Gonzalez Pittman, House District 65: Jackson’s Bistro, located at 601 S. Harbour Island Blvd. in Tampa; 7-10 p.m.

Darry Rouson, Senate District 16: 3 Daughters Brewing, located at 222 22nd St. S. in St. Petersburg. Event starts at 6:30 p.m. Complementary food and beverages.

Joel Rudman, House District 3: Imogene Theater, located at 6866 Carolina St. in Milton. Live music by The Buddy Rick Big Band Machine with Cathy Rich and Gregg Potter. Event begins at 7 p.m.

Allison Tant, House District 9: Ology Brewing Co., located at 2910 Kerry Forest Parkway in Tallahassee. Event starts at 6 p.m., with the campaign covering guests’ first drink.

LOCAL

Lucia Baez-Geller, Florida’s 27th Congressional District: Private event begins at 7 p.m. Credentialed media invited with RSVP.

Pete Boland, St. Pete City Council: Ferg’s Sports Bar & Grill, located at 1320 Central Ave. in St. Petersburg. 6-10 p.m. Family friendly.

Rosie Cordero-Stutz, Miami-Dade Sheriff: EB Hotel, located at 4299 NW 36th St. in Miami. Event begins at 7 p.m.

Alexcia Cox, Palm Beach County State Attorney: Drive Shack, located at 1710 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. Event runs from 7-9 p.m. Refreshments provided; cash bar available.

Duval County GOP: Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront, located at 225 E. Coastline Dr. in Jacksonville. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the event slated to begin at 6:30. Hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

Just Vote, not affiliated with a candidate or cause: PS Social located at north 1 NW 36th St. in Miami. The event is hosted by Suzan McDowell, President and CEO of Circle of One Marketing. It includes music by DJ Tight and DJ Fly Guy, with Papa Keith.

Longboat Key Democratic Club: Marina Jack’s located at 2 Marina Plaza in Sarasota from 7-10 p.m. and Manatee Dems HQ located at 435 Cortez Rd. in Bradenton from 7-11 p.m.

Manatee County Democratic Party: Party headquarters, located at 435 Cortez Rd. in Bradenton. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Mike Harting, St. Pete City Council: Harvey’s 4th Street Bar & Grill, located at 3121 4th St. North in St. Petersburg. 6:30-8 p.m.

Charlie Justice, Pinellas County Commission: Pee-Pa’s Garage Craft Brewery, located at 6340 49th St. N. in Pinellas Park. Event begins at 7 p.m. with catering by DeCosmos and a cash bar.

Osceola Democratic Party: 1881 Restaurant in the Cypress Room, located at 308 Broadway in Kissimmee. Starts at 7 p.m. Maria Revelles is confirmed to attend.

J.C. Planas, Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections: Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen located at 65 Alhambra Plaza in Coral Gables. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Media access at 5 p.m. with credentials and RSVP.

Bobby Powell, Palm Beach County Commission: Drive Shack, located at 1710 Belvedere Rd. in West Palm Beach. Refreshments provided; cash bar available. Event runs from 7-9 p.m.

James Reyes, Miami-Dade County Sheriff: Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen located at 65 Alhambra Plaza in Coral Gables. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Media access at 5 p.m.; RSVP required.

David Richardson, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector: Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen located at 65 Alhambra Plaza in Coral Gables. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Media access at 5 p.m. with credentials and RSVP.

Annette Taddeo, Miami-Dade County Clerk of Court and Comptroller: Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen located at 65 Alhambra Plaza in Coral Gables. Doors open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Media access at 5 p.m. with credentials and RSVP.

Wengay Newton, St. Petersburg City Council: The Hangar Restaurant and Flight Lounge, located at 540 1st St. South in St. Pete at Albert Whitted Airport. The event runs from 6-9 p.m.

Pinellas GOP and Pinellas County Young Republicans: Marriott hotel, located at 126 Roosevelt Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Republican Party of Miami-Dade County: Milander Center for Arts & Entertainment, located at 4800 President Donald J. Trump Ave. in Hialeah. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Expected guests include Miami-Dade GOP Chair Alex Rizo, U.S. Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, state Sens. Bryan Ávila and Rene Garcia, state Reps. David Borrero and Tom Fabricio, and School Board member Dan Espino.

Republican Party of Sarasota: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7-11 p.m. event located at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts. Free to the public with cash bar and valet available. Parking with a shuttle available from the nearby Van Wezel.

Chris Scherer, Pinellas County Commission: Marriott hotel, located at 126 Roosevelt Blvd. North in St. Petersburg, 7 p.m.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Florida’s 25th Congressional District: Wunderbar, located at 4995 Volunteer Rd. in Davie. Event runs from 7:30-10 p.m. Food and drinks provided.